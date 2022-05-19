A cameo from Kanye! The Kardashians showed rare insight into Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s coparenting dynamic when the rapper allowed cameras to capture him taking their four kids to school two days in a row.

“Kanye walked out on SNL, but I’m always going to take the high road,” Kim, 41, began in a confessional from the Thursday, May 19, episode of the Hulu show. “We have kids involved. Kanye is here to pick up the kids. I just woke up and the mornings that he takes them to school [are] kind of relieving for me because I get to do a little bit of work. We now trade off on who takes the kids to school in the morning.”

Kim, who filed for divorce from the Grammy winner in February 2021, shares four kids — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — with West.

On Thursday’s episode, the “Jesus Walks” singer was excited to tell Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, who were at Kim’s house to use the gym, about his plans to pick the kids up for school in a fire truck the following day.

“Maybe you guys can film this,” the rapper said before showing the cameramen the photo of the truck.

After West said he was supposed to “act like there’s no cameras,” Khloé pointed out that since their new show is a “docuseries,” he can directly address the crew.

“He’s going to talk for 45 minutes,” Kim joked.

The next day, West arrived with the fire truck, which Kim described as “a very Kanye way” to take the kids to school.

“Guys, is this not the coolest thing ever? Who gets to ride in a fire truck?” the Skims designer exclaimed in front of her four kids. “I don’t think anyone has ever done this before, ever.”

In an interview, Kim explained: “No matter what we’re going through, I always want my kids to be around their dad as much as possible and just to have their mornings with dad and get dropped off at school.”

West, for his part, was clearly happy to share his ride to school with the kids on the show.

“I think sometimes are kind of bashful to be super dads,” he told the cameras while holding Chicago. “Everybody wants to be, like, the cool dad and sometimes you just gotta, like, wear the fire hat, you know what I mean? Sometimes you’ve got to wear the Easter Bunny costume.”

By the end of the episode, however, it was clear Kim was still trying to keep a distance from West. When North suggested they call “Dad right now” after learning her mother passed the baby bar, Kim, who had recently started seeing Pete Davidson at the time of filming, wasn’t overly excited.

“Here, you can,” she told her eldest daughter, passing her the phone.

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.

