Asserting himself. Kanye West opened up about coparenting with Kim Kardashian — and compared the duo’s situation to his business battles in fashion.

“I do have a voice, but I had to fight for it,” the rapper, 45, said during a Good Morning America interview that aired on Thursday, September 22. “That hurts you when you have to scream about what your kids are wearing. It was all a disregard for something I co-created. I co-created the children.”

The Yeezy designer then said that the situation with the Skims entrepreneur, 41, is similar to the ones he’s faced during his collaborations with major clothing brands. “I co-created the product at Adidas,” he added. “I co-created the product at Gap. There’s a parallel, and the parallel does touch on discrimination.”

The Chicago native also noted that he “absolutely” wants his children to attend his Donda Academy school in Simi Valley, California. “I’m their dad,” he told GMA‘s Linsey Davis. “It has to be coparenting. It’s not up to only the woman. Like, men have a choice also. Men’s voices matter.”

The “Famous” artist and the Selfish author, who called it quits in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, share four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

In a previously released clip from his GMA appearance, West expressed remorse for his public outbursts about the duo’s split and their coparenting struggles. “This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger,” he said. “I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children.”

Earlier this month, the Grammy winner accused the reality star and her mother, Kris Jenner, of “destroying my family” in a series of since-deleted Instagram posts. He also shared screenshots of text messages that seemed to show him arguing with someone about where the kids would attend school.

“You don’t [get a] say of where the kids go to school,” he wrote to the unidentified recipient. “Why do you get a say cause you half white?”

One day later, the “Heartless” musician claimed that Kardashian wasn’t allowing him to have a say in his children’s education. “Here is the through line,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Gap having meetings about me without me … me not having a say on where my children go to school. Call me whatever names you want. If you don’t understand why I will not back down on my businesses, my brands and my children then you’re the ones who are crazy.”

During his GMA interview, West reiterated that he wants to have a say in what his kids are doing. “I have a right to have a voice on what my kids are wearing, what they’re watching, what they’re eating,” he said. “I have a platform where I get to say what so many dads can’t say out loud.”

Earlier this year, Kardashian clapped back after her ex publicly complained about North using TikTok.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” the Hulu personality wrote in an Instagram Story in February. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

One month later, the beauty mogul was declared legally single and officially dropped “West” from her name.