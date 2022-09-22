Keeping it civil. Kanye West apologized to Kim Kardashian in the midst of their high-profile divorce — showing remorse for any pain he’s caused her in the past.

“This is the mother of my children,” West, 45, says in a promo clip from his Good Morning America interview that dropped on Wednesday, September 21. “I apologize for any stress that I have caused.”

In a second clip, the rapper — who has taken to Instagram regularly over the past weeks to discuss his custody arrangements with Kardashian, 41 — reveals whether he feels social media is more “hurtful or beneficial” overall.

“Oh, that’s one of my favorite questions this interview,” he said to newscaster Linsey Davis. “I mean, we can use a car to rush somebody to a hospital — or we could use a car and accidentally hit somebody while we’re rushing somebody to the hospital. So it’s all in how we use it.”

The interview, which is set to premiere on Thursday, September 22, will feature West opening up about his relationship with Kardashian, fatherhood, social media, fashion and politics.

The Illinois native’s GMA appearance comes just a few weeks after he seemingly accused Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and the porn industry of “destroying my family” in a series of now-deleted Instagram posts.

“Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kylie [Jenner] and Kim do,” the “Jesus Walks” artist wrote on September 1 alongside a photo of the 25-year-old Kylie’s friend, Victoria Villarroel. “Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family. I deal with the addiction [and] Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to North and Chicago.”

The Yeezy designer also shared various screenshots of text messages where he appeared to be arguing with someone about where his children should attend school. “You don’t [get a] say of where the kids go to school,” he said to the unidentified recipient. “Why do you get a say cause you half white?”

The next day, West claimed that Kardashian didn’t allow him to have a say in their children’s education. “Here is the through line,” he wrote via Instagram. “Gap having meetings about me without me … me not having a say on where my children go to school. Call me whatever names you want. If you don’t understand why I will not back down on my businesses, my brands and my children then you’re the ones who are crazy.”

A few hours later, the songwriter once again took to social media to share an idea he seemingly pitched the KKW Beauty founder about having their kids — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – split their week between two schools.

While many commenters were quick to criticize West for his posts, the “Through the Wire” rapper defended his usage of the platform, saying, “Anybody that says I’m spiraling when I express the undeniable truths is a sheep. STFU and worry about your own kids.”

West has publicly bashed Kardashian multiple times following their high-profile split in January 2021 (The pair were married for six years before calling it quits). In February, the Grammy winner slammed the reality star for allowing their eldest daughter, North, to have a TIkTok account.

The SKIMS founder, however, fired back at his allegations, claiming that his “constant attacks” were “more harmful” than any social media could ever be.