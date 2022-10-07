Not holding back. Kanye West discussed everything from his political values to his ex Kim Kardashian while defending his controversial Paris Fashion Week appearance on Fox News.

The Grammy winner, 45, sat down with Tucker Carlson shortly after flying home from France, where he sparked backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt for his latest Yeezy fashion show. “I do certain things from a feeling, I just channel the energy. It just feels right. It’s using a gut instinct, a connection with God and just brilliance,” West explained of his creative choices during the Thursday, October 6, episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Earlier this month, the designer was criticized for sporting a shirt with the slogan and posing with conservative pundit Candace Owens backstage at his Yeezy season 9 presentation. The piece of clothing ignited debate online, and West was criticized by Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. He subsequently called out the fashion expert online and questioned her credentials before slamming Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and more stars who came to Karefa-Johnson’s defense.

Despite the widespread backlash, West said the most important reaction he received was from his father. “You know, my dad is an educated ex-Black Panther, and he put in a text to me today, he said, ‘White Lives Matter. Ha ha ha ha ha,'” the “Stronger” artist recalled on Thursday. “And I said, ‘I thought the shirt was a funny shirt. I thought the idea of me wearing it was funny.’ And I said, ‘Dad, why do you think it was funny?’ He said, ‘Just a Black man stating the obvious.'”

The “Jesus Walks” performer continued: “That [was] my favorite response. ‘Cause … people, they’re looking for an explanation, and people say, ‘Well, as an artist you don’t have to give an explanation,’ but as a leader, you do. So the answer to why I wrote ‘White Lives Matter’ on a shirt is because they do. It’s the obvious thing.”

West’s interview was wide-ranging and even touched on his split from Kardashian, 41, who filed for divorce in February 2021 after six years of marriage. The former couple share children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, and the rapper has been vocal about wanting to protect the kids from Hollywood’s influence.

At one point during the sit-down, West reflected on the advertising for the reality star’s shapewear brand Skims. “I had a lot of issues with the imagery of Skims,” he admitted. “I felt like there’s a lot of imagery that was overly sexualized and things I wouldn’t want to see my wife — and definitely not my daughters — doing in the future in order to sell products. But it reaches another level when it’s like, ‘OK, this is what my wife is doing, this is what she’s doing for our children.'”

West also expressed concerns with Kardashian’s public image, pointing to her recent Interview magazine cover that featured her bare backside. “Kim is a Christian, but she has people who want her to go to Interview magazine and put her ass out while she’s a 40-something-year-old multi-billionaire with four Black children,” he argued. “And this is what — how fashion wants to — how they want to present her.”

The Selfish author has largely remained tight-lipped when it comes to West’s online antics, but her sister Khloé Kardashian recently put her foot down as the “Gold Digger” artist rehashed family drama in an Instagram post. “Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here,” she wrote in the comments section on Wednesday, October 5. “You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect. … Please Leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully. 🙏🏽 I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish 🤍.”