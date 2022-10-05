Family doesn’t always come first. Kendall Jenner seemingly supported Jaden Smith after he walked out of Kanye West’s Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, October 3.

“I Don’t Care Who’s It Is If I Don’t Feel The Message I’m Out, Black Lives Matter,” Smith, 24, wrote in a series of tweets following the 42-year-old’s season 9 clothing line debut, in which he and several models donned shirts that read “White Lives Matter.”

“We Demand a More Progressive Future,” the Pursuit of Happyness star continued. “He Does Not Have The Full Support of The Youth.”

Jenner, 26, whose sister Kim Kardashian was married to West for six years before their 2021 split, seemingly showed support for Smith by liking his comments about the show.

The Karate Kid actor wasn’t the only celebrity to speak out against the “Gold Digger” artist after his controversial display.

After West took to social media on Monday to defend his latest collection, Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson referred to the clothing line as “irresponsible” in a post shared via Instagram. The Grammy winner clapped back at the writer by sharing screenshots of Karefa-Johnson and claiming she wasn’t a “fashion person” in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Gigi Hadid, who has collaborated closely with Vogue in the past, spoke out in defense of the editor on Monday, writing to West via Instagram, “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your s–t. She might be the only person that could save u. As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”

The model continued to share posts criticizing the rapper and later reposted a statement from Vogue employee José Criales-Unzueta via her Instagram Story.

“I was trying very hard to not give that man air time, but publicly bullying someone who criticizes your work on your massive platform is another level of ridiculousness to me,” Criales-Unzueta wrote. “If you can’t take it don’t dish it. If you can’t take criticism, especially the smart, nuanced, and kind criticism that GKJ provided yesterday’s show, then don’t put work out for public consecution.”

The post continued: “Enough. It’s not smart. It’s not interesting. It’s not nuanced. It’s dangerous.”

Vogue also shared their support for Karefa-Johnson, saying they “stand by” their employee who was “personally targeted and bullied.”

West, for his part, defended his creative choices. “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now [it’s] over. You’re welcome,” he said via Instagram on Monday. On Tuesday, October 4, however, the Georgia native took to social media to claim he had met with the fashion writer and the two had “apologized to each other for the way we made each other feel.”

“I’m not letting people go to bed thinking I didn’t meet with Gabrielle [sic] at 4 PM today for 2 hours,” the Heartless rapper wrote via Instagram at the time. “Anna had Baz Luhrmann filmed our meeting and we are editing tonight. … It felt like she was being used like Trevor Noah and other Black people to speak on my expression. … She disagreed I disagreed we disagreed.”

West alleged that the pair “actually got along” after bonding about “experiencing the fight for acceptance in a world that’s not our own.”