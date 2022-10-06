His opinion. Kanye West is known to be outspoken about many things, including ex Kim Kardashian‘s style choices.

The “Homecoming” rapper played a pivotal role in the Skim founder’s fashion evolution, transforming her wardrobe from a print-obsessed reality star to a luxury label queen.

As fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians recall, West famously revamped the TV personality’s closet on the hit E! series in 2012. “He is giving me a full clothing makeover,” she said at the time. “Kanye’s definitely inspired me to be a little bit more of an individual. I think my style is just evolving and changing and I think it should.” (Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended after 20 seasons in June 2021. The family’s new show, The Kardashians, streams on Hulu.)

He later introduced the Selfish author to the creative directors of Givenchy, Balmain and Balenciaga — solidifying her reputation as a fashion figure to watch.

“I really think that my relationship with my husband Kanye changed everything,” she told CNN in 2016. “I mean, back in the day, I thought I had the best style. I look back at outfits and I’m, like, mortified.”

With the help of the Chicago native, Kardashian became known for timeless two-piece sets, classic suiting, high-end activewear and PVC heels. He also had input on her most memorable Met Gala moments. For the 2019 event, the SKKN by Kim founder was a jaw-dropping sight in a corset dress by Mugler. The look was supposed to include crystal nipples on the breasts — but West didn’t approve.

“Well, the dress initially since I was wet coming out of the water, there were nipples attached to it. I think with editing I don’t know, I’m not sure if we actually put that part into that fight [on the show],” Kardashian said during an appearance on The Real. “So, he was really certain that he didn’t want that on the dress and had mentioned it multiple times. And that was still on there, so we did have that discussion.”

West and Kardashian began dating in 2011, got married in May 2014 and split in February 2021 when she filed for divorce. Together they share daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm.

When Kardashian and West’s marriage ended, so did their fashion collaborations. (West, however, did briefly want to remain Kardashian’s stylist, as mentioned on the series premiere of the Kardashians in April 2022.)

No longer having the Grammy winner has a resource proved to be daunting for the businesswoman. “Even now I’m having panic attacks like, what do I wear?” she explained during a May 2022 episode of the Kardashians. “How do I wear something that hasn’t been pre-vetted first?”

She echoed similar sentiments in a February 2022 interview with Vogue, saying: “I always think, ‘What will be next?’ I always had Kanye, who knew exactly what the next fashion era would be for me.”

Though Kardashians has found her way, creating a signature aesthetic with the Balenciaga pantaboot, West has been critical of her new-found fashion confidence.

Read everything the “Stronger” artist has said about Kardashian’s style: