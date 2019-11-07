



It’s been six months since Kim Kardashian walked the Met Gala pink carpet in a custom-made Thierry Mugler corset dress, yet it’s still making headlines. In today’s most recent news, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed that the piece originally had nipples on it. Because, why not?

When the KKW Beauty founder appeared on The Real earlier this week, she shared the whole story of the fight she and Kanye West had about the design, which he had deemed “too sexy.”

“Well the dress initially, since I was wet coming out of the water, there were nipples attached to it,” she said on The Real. “I think with editing I don’t know, I’m not sure if we actually put that part into that fight [on the show]. So, he was really certain that he didn’t want that on the dress and had mentioned it multiple times. And that was still on there so we did have that discussion.”

Though she agreed to remove the nipple accents, she still wore the skin-tight number much to her hubby’s dismay.

For a little recap, in an episode of KUWK that aired on Sunday, October 13, the rapper criticized his wife’s Met Gala look. “A corset is like a form of underwear,” he said. “It’s hot. It’s like, it’s hot for who, though?”

The reality star clapped back saying, “You built me up to be this sexy person and confidence and all this stuff. And just because you’re on a journey and you’re on a transformation doesn’t mean that I’m in the same spot with you.”

However, more recently she explained that she understands where he’s coming from and has considered toning down her sex appeal.

“I actually agree with it, but I’m always going to be me,” she told The Real hosts. “We were having this conversation of just, what is too much? And I am a mother of four and I am going to be 40 next year. When is it time to stop?