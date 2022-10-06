Kanye Texted Kim He'd Rather Go to Jail Than Wear Her Orange Prada Jumpsuit

Kanye West can’t help himself when it comes to Kim Kardashian’s style. The Kardashians star revealed on the Thursday, October 6, episode of the Hulu show what her ex-husband texted her about her looks from her trip to Milan with Kendall Jenner.

“Look what Kanye texts me. ‘No white glasses. Better make security wear black gloves. The orange made me so mad. Would have went to jail before I went out in that. I will be home for North’s game,’” the 41-year-old told her friends.

In an interview, Kim noted that she isn’t afraid to give Kanye — with whom she shares North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — feedback on his outfits either.

“While I am here in Milan, Kanye has the kids at home and he can’t help himself. We can laugh about things we like or don’t like,” she explained. “No matter how crazy things are sometimes, we are always going to be family. I will text him back, ‘You know you have been wearing those boots for a long time. When you are ready to change your outfit let me know and then you can have an opinion on mine.'”

This isn’t the first time Kim shared the rapper’s feedback on her fashion.

“He told me my career is over and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar,” the Selfish author recalled during a May episode of the reality show, referring to her look at the Wall Street Journal’s Innovator Awards.

During Thursday’s episode, Kim was more focused on then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, shopping for a gift to give her beau and planning their potential appearance at the 2022 Emmys upon hearing the news that Saturday Night Live was submitting her October 2021 episode for consideration.

“Pete has the best heart. I feel like people have this idea of him that he dates all these hot girls — and he does. [But] he is just the sweetest [and] most thoughtful person,” she said. “I just need a good Emmys look. Then I feel like I could go with Pete.”

Us Weekly confirmed in August that Kim and Pete split after less than one year together. The following month, he attended the 74th annual Emmys solo. Kim’s episode of the NBC series lost Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series to RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Hulu drops new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.