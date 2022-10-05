The drama doesn’t stop. Kanye West wasted no time responding to Khloé Kardashian after she called him out for “tearing” down sister Kim Kardashian amid their divorce.

“YOU ARE LYING AND ARE LIARS YALL BASICALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER NOT BEING THERE SO THERE,” the rapper, 45, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, October 5, alongside a screenshot of a comment Khloé, 38, left on a separate post earlier that day. “YALL ALSO THREW A PARTY BEFORE PSALMS BIRTHDAY WHEN I WAS FLYING BACK FROM JAPAN TO BE THERE FOR HIS BIRTHDAY AND THE FIRST I HEARD ABOUT IT WAS SEEING PICS OF THE PARTY ON LINE.”

West continued: “ALSO I SHOULD SEE MY CHILDREN 100 % OF THE TIME BUT SINCE THERE’S A SEPARATION IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN 50% OF THE TIME YA’LL WOULDN’T HAVE PLAYED WITH DONDA LIKE THAT IN JESUS NAME.”

The Yeezy designer’s clapback came shortly after the Good American cofounder sent a lengthy message in defense of her sister, who filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

“Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here,” the former Revenge Body host commented. “You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect.”

Khloé went on to address her former brother-in-law’s claims about Chicago’s 4th birthday party, which he alleged he wasn’t invited to earlier this year. “Again with the birthday narrative,” she wrote. “Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it. You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came.”

Along with Chicago, the “Jesus Walks” artist shares North, 9, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, with Kim. In January, West claimed that he wasn’t included in the plans to celebrate the pair’s youngest daughter — until Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott helped him attend. At the time, a source exclusively refuted the Grammy winner’s claims, telling Us that there were “always two parties planned” for Chicago’s big day.

Since splitting from the Skims CEO last year, West has aired out his issues with her family via social media countless times. The beauty mogul fired back at his “constant attacks” in a strongly worded Instagram Story in February after West voiced his disappointment about Kim and North’s shared TikTok account.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness,” she wrote at the time. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. … I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

The California native was later declared legally single and had her last name restored. West, for his part, made a rare comment about coparenting with the Selfish author during a September interview.

“Even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that’s going to go to the kids,” he said on the “Alo Mind Full” podcast. “She’s still got them 80 percent of the time, [to] raise those children. So what people saw when I was going back and forth is that I still have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw into the curriculum.”