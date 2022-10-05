Under fire. Kanye West is in hot water with celebrities and the fashion industry.

The “Stronger” rapper, 45, caught heat on Tuesday, October 4, for taking aim at Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after she shared her opinion on his Yeezy season 9 show at Paris Fashion Week, during which he wore a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt. The controversial slogan was also seen on models that walked down the runway.

In response, Karefa-Johnson expressed concern via her Instagram Story, calling West’s presentation “irresponsible.” The Chicago native reacted by sharing multiple posts about the journalist, slamming her fashion choices and questioning her credibility. “This is not a fashion person You speak on Ye Ima speak on you Ask Trevor Noah,” West wrote alongside screenshots of Karefa-Johnson, while referring to his past feud with the comedian, 38. In another post, West wrote: “I KNOOOOOW ANNA HAAAATES THESE BOOTS,” alongside a photo of Karefa-Johnson, referring to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Hours later, Vogue issued a statement in support of Karefa-Johnson and revealed that the stylist and West had hashed things out during a “private meeting.”

“Vogue stands with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, our global fashion editor at large and longtime contributor. She was personally targeted and bullied. It is unacceptable,” read the statement from the publication, which was shared on Instagram and Twitter. “Now more than ever, voices like hers are needed and in a private meeting with Ye today she once again spoke her truth in a way she felt best, on her terms.”

The “All Mine” rapper revealed in his own Instagram post that he apologized to Karefa-Johnson. “Gab is my sister,” he captioned a different image of the reporter. “I’m not letting people go to bed thinking I didn’t meet with Gabrielle at 5 p.m. today for 2 hours then went to dinner at Ferdie.”

He continued: “Anna [Wintour] had Baz Luhrmann film our meeting and we are editing tonight. We took pics and I was instructed to not post them. It felt like she was being used like Trevor Noah and other Black people to speak on my expression. She expressed that her company did not instruct her to speak on my T-shirt expression. We apologized to each other for the way we made each other feel. We actually got along and have both experienced the fight for acceptance in a world that’s not our own. She disagreed. I disagreed. We disagreed. At least we both love Ferdie and fashion.”

The fashion writer also expressed her thoughts on the situation. “Your girl has been through it!” Karefa-Johnson wrote on her Instagram Story. “I’m exhausted, but I am so moved by and grateful for the outpouring of love I’ve received (here and elsewhere) over the last 24 hours.”

She added: “I feel so blessed to belong to a community that would show up for me like this. One thing about me: I will always speak my mind, and always try to honor my truth. My thoughts are my own, and I stand by them. Thank you all for supporting me in that.”

Keep scrolling to read other reactions to West’s attack: