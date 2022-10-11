In light of Kanye West’s controversial comments about individuals of Jewish faith, Instagram has restricted the rapper’s account — and many celebrities are backing the company.

The social media platform deleted several of the 45-year-old “Heartless” musician’s recent Instagram posts, adding a restriction on his page for the foreseeable future. A Meta spokesperson confirmed to NBC News on Saturday, October 8, that West had violated its rules and guidelines.

While Meta — who owns Instagram — didn’t specify which posts were deemed inappropriate, West previously shared screenshots of his exchange with Sean “Diddy” Combs, captioning it “Jesus is Jew.”

“I’m just trying to talk to you as a Black man,” Diddy, 52, allegedly texted the Chicago native, who shared it on Instagram on Friday, October 7. “And I’m talking to you because this is hurting our people. Stop.”

The record producer also asked West to send him an address to arrange a face-to-face meeting and “stop playing these Internet games.”

West replied: “This ain’t a game. Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war.”

The Yeezy designer’s social media feud with Diddy comes on the heels of his recent sartorial controversy in which he and Candace Owens sported “White Lives Matter” shirts during Paris Fashion Week.

“I do certain things from a feeling, I just channel the energy. It just feels right. It’s using a gut instinct, a connection with God and just brilliance,” West said during a Thursday, October 6, appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, defending his actions. “People, they’re looking for an explanation and [they] say, ‘Well, as an artist you don’t have to give an explanation,’ but as a leader, you do. So the answer to why I wrote ‘White Lives Matter’ on a shirt is because they do. It’s the obvious thing.”

While several of West’s alleged anti-Jewish posts have been taken down from Instagram, West has moved on to share his thoughts via Twitter.

“Look at this Mark [Zuckerberg]. How you gone [sic] kick me off Instagram,” the “Stronger” performer tweeted on Saturday, sharing a throwback photo performing karaoke with the 38-year-old Meta founder. “You used to be my n—a.”

West later pondered: “Who you think created cancel culture?”

The “Gold Digger” rapper was later locked out of his Twitter account after again attacking the Jewish population.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” West tweeted on Saturday, promoting Twitter to take action the following day. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Jamie Lee Curtis, John Legend and more celebrities have since spoken out about the racially insensitive remarks on all social media platforms.

“I burst into tears. I woke up and burst into tears. ‘Defcon 3 on Jewish people’? What are you doing? I mean, It’s bad enough that fascism is on the rise around the world but on Twitter — on a portal — to pour that in as if Jewish people haven’t had it hard enough?” Curtis, 63, said during the Monday, October 10, episode of the Today show.

The Halloween Ends actress concluded: “It’s just abhorrent. It’s abhorrent behavior. I hope he gets help. I hope his children get help from him. It’s terrible.”

