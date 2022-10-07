Diddy is trying to help Kanye West amid backlash surrounding the rapper’s controversial “White Lives Matter” shirt.

“I’m just trying to talk to you as a Black man,” Diddy, 52, allegedly texted West, 45, which the Chicago native reshared via Instagram on Friday, October 7. “And I’m talking to you because this is hurting our people. Stop.”

West, in response, told the record producer — real name Sean Combs — that he’d post anything that “Puff” texted him, noting that “I love you” and he is “breaking my heart” for taking an opposing viewpoint.

Diddy also messaged the “Stronger” rapper asking for an address, so the pair can “stop playing these Internet games” and have a face-to-face conversation.

“This ain’t a game,” the “Heartless” artist replied, per a screenshot shared via his Instagram on Friday. “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war.”

West sparked backlash earlier this month when he and conservative commentator Candace Owens wore matching “White Lives Matter” shirts at Yeezy’s season 9 presentation during Paris Fashion Week. Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) have been outspoken critics of West’s behavior, leading him to share scathing social media messages about each of them.

Despite a growing number of critics upset by his behavior, the “Gold Digger” musician has defended his sartorial choices and recent antics.

“I do certain things from a feeling, I just channel the energy. It just feels right. It’s using a gut instinct, a connection with God and just brilliance,” West said during a Thursday, October 6, appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight. “People, they’re looking for an explanation and [they] say, ‘Well, as an artist you don’t have to give an explanation,’ but as a leader, you do. So the answer to why I wrote ‘White Lives Matter’ on a shirt is because they do. It’s the obvious thing.”

While Diddy has not further commented on West’s behavior and controversial shirt, the Grammy winner has continued to double down on his perspective. The fashion designer texted the “Diddy Rock” performer that he “didn’t like” their conversation but still planned to sell his “White Lives Matter” shirts because “nobody gets in between me and my money.”

West captioned his post: “God is Love. My brother misspoke to me but I still love him.”

