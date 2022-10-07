Kanye West has made it clear Gigi Hadid is not on his good side. After the rapper wore a controversial T-shirt at Paris Fashion Week, the model called him out — and quickly found herself in the middle of a feud.

West sparked backlash after he was photographed in a shirt reading “White Lives Matter” — and posing with conservative commentator Candace Owens — at his Yeezy season 9 presentation on October 3. Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson was among the many industry insiders who voiced their disappointment with West’s behavior, and he went on to target her via social media.

“This is not a fashion person You speak on Ye Ima speak on you Ask Trevor Noah,” the Grammy winner wrote in an Instagram post, sharing photos of the journalist.

Hadid swiftly shut down the negativity, taking a stand in the comments section. “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect,” the California native wrote. “You have no idea haha… If there’s actually a point to any of your s–t. She might be the only person that could save u. As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”

Vogue also issued a strongly worded statement supporting Karefa-Johnson amid the drama. “She was personally targeted and bullied. It is unacceptable,” a social media memo read on October 4. “Now more than ever, voices like hers are needed and in a private meeting with Ye today she once again spoke her truth in a way she felt best, on her terms.”

Despite facing criticism, West asserted during an interview with Fox News on October 6 that he had no regrets about wearing the T-shirt. “I do certain things from a feeling, I just channel the energy. It just feels right. It’s using a gut instinct, a connection with God and just brilliance,” the “Heartless” rapper said on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

West added that he believed he was challenging society’s expectations, claiming, “The same people that have stripped us of our identity and labeled us as a color have told us what it means to be Black.”

The “Stronger” artist also recalled how upset people got when he wore a “Make America Great Again” hat in support of former President Donald Trump. “They said stuff like people get killed for wearing a hat like that. They threatened my life,” he alleged, without specifying who “they” were. “They basically said that I would be killed for wearing the hat. I had someone call me last night and said anybody wearing a ‘White lives Matter’ shirt is going to be green-lit. That means they are going to beat them up if I wear it. I’m like, you know, ‘OK, green light me then.'”

Scroll down for a breakdown of West’s drama with Hadid: