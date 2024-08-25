Kelly Stafford knows how hard it can be to be a football wife, but she doesn’t see it being a problem for famous wives and girlfriends in all of sports.

The wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said that Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes — girlfriend and wife of Kansas City Chiefs players Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, respectively — have things “pretty settled” in their relationships.

“I think they have their things pretty settled and know where they are in life,” Stafford shared with E! News when asked to give the duo some wisdom.

Still, the veteran football wife has been married to a pro for over a decade, and Kelly has learned a few lessons she wishes she could’ve told her younger self.

“You’re going to have everyone telling you what you should look like, what you should say and not say, all of these things,” the host of “The Morning After” podcast shared. “And if you start listening, you lose the values and everything you have that makes you who you are, and makes you the person your husband fell in love with.”

Kelly, 35, shares four children with her signal-calling hubby — Sawyer and Chandler, both 7, Hunter, 6, and Tyler, 4. She speaks from experience on the subject of pressure, saying she briefly succumbed to the pressure of all the outside voices commenting on her relationship.

“’Don’t try to become the person that everybody else wants you to become,'” Kelly said. “Because that’s what I did and I lost who I was. And that goes with personality, looks, all of it.”

She added, “You can’t cancel out all the noise, but try to listen to yourself before you listen to anybody else.”

Of course, Swift has some experience keeping a grip on herself amid relentless outside pressure. As one of the most visible pop stars on the planet, she’s well-versed in unasked-for opinions and prying eyes. By all accounts, her partnership with Kelce, 34, is going strong. The pair spent time together at her Rhode Island mansion earlier this week ahead of a star-studded bash, which included Brittany and Patrick.

Brittany, for her part, announced in July that she and Patrick are expecting baby No. 3. In May, her Super Bowl champion husband called her a “hall of fame mom” to their two children – Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 2.

“I think people don’t even realize how much she does,” Patrick said on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast. “Taking care of the day-to-day stuff and making it so where I can focus on football, focus on my craft and everything like that. Just being a hall of fame mom and a hall of fame wife.”