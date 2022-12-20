Not-so-Lil’ Hank! Kendra Wilkinson shared a rare photo with her two children, Hank and Alijah, and the kids are all grown up.

“Happy Holidays,” the Kendra Sells Hollywood star, 37 — who shares 12-year-old Hank and 8-year-old Alijah with ex-husband Hank Baskett — wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 20, alongside a series of photos with her kids on vacation in Hawaii.

In the first image, Kendra, Hank and Alijah, surrounded by palm trees, sit on a bench next to the ocean with their hands on their laps while smiling for the camera. The Kendra on Top alum sports a white tank top and cream-colored shorts while leaning into her daughter, who is rocking a blue floral sundress and is wearing a huge grin on her face. Hank, for his part, is donning a white tee with black pants and Crocs, cell phone in hand. The pre-teen’s hair is much more close-cropped than his previously longer locks.

Wilkinson shared multiple pictures from their trip to Maui in the slideshow, including a sweet snap of Alijah swimming in the crystal-clear waters, a golden sunset and a video of a whale breaching in the ocean.

Though Hank and Alijah were featured on their mom’s multiple reality shows through the years — as well as on her Instagram account — Wilkinson has kept her kids out of the spotlight in recent years. The former Playboy model last shared a family photo for Thanksgiving in November 2021. At the time, Hank was noticeably taller than his mom and wore his hair past his shoulders.

Wilkinson and Baskett, 40, who tied the knot in 2009, ultimately divorced in 2018 after four years of drama that involved the former NFL star’s involvement in an alleged cheating scandal — and his refusal to come clean to his wife about what went down.

In November 2021, the Girls Next Door alum exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about her coparenting challenges with her ex.

“The schedule is really tough. It’s totally tough,” she said at the time. “You miss your kids, obviously, when you don’t have them. But some weeks you’re like, ‘I can’t wait to give them away.’ But of course, you miss them. You’ve just got to go with it. You’ve got to figure it out and be OK with it.”

The reality star — who also revealed she’s “absolutely” done with having any more children — got candid about her kids’ reactions to her past as a Playboy star.

“We’re all accepting,” Wilson told Us. “They know everything. There was a period of time where I think my son was looking at me, like, ‘You’re not my mom,’ and now all of a sudden, he’s like, ‘This is my mom.’ It’s so cool. When you do it right, you can really gain their love, their respect, their pride.”