Coparenting their cuties! Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett welcomed two children ahead of their 2018 split and have shared many sweet moments over the years.

The former couple tied the knot in June 2009 at the Playboy Mansion, welcoming their baby boy, Hank, six months later. While celebrating the little one’s 7th birthday in December 2016, Baskett called himself “extremely blessed” to be his father.

“My guy, my lil man, my son,” the former professional football player gushed in an Instagram post at the time. “I can’t believe it’s already been seven years. From your first ultrasound to the first time I held you to watching you walk down the stairs this morning, each day I have you in my life is just as important as the first! Your smile and charisma bring joy to all that you share it with.”

The New Mexico native and Wilkinson welcomed Alijah in May 2014. The model called their daughter her “BFF since day one” in a birthday tribute seven years later. Wilkinson also referred to Alijah as her “beautiful, smart, loving daughter” in the May 2021 Instagram slideshow.

She and Baskett announced their split with Instagram posts in September 2018. “We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy and never know the difference other than seeing mama smile,” the actress told her followers at the time. “Sometimes love looks funny. We are told to make sacrifices in life if it’s true love well in this case it’s me. I want to see happy Hank again. I miss that. Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry, but our hearts will always be real.”

The Kendra alum concluded, “Love wins. In this case, it just looks a little funny. Thank you, Hank for a beautiful eight years of marriage and two beautiful kids. I feel so thankful and blessed.”

The reveal came one week after Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that Wilkinson was filing for divorce from Baskett. The split was finalized in February 2019, listing their date of separation as January 2018.

In April 2021, the California native exclusively gave Us an update on their coparenting relationship. “It is stable,” the Girls Next Door alum explained at the time. “We are [in a better place]. Time heals all.”

Keep scrolling to see the exes’ best moments with Hank and Alijah over the years, from birthday parties to Halloween costumes.