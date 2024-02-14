Khloe Kardashian’s home is filled with nothing but love this holiday — and cute DIY projects.

Kardashian, 39, took to social media on Wednesday, February 14, to share some of the fun holiday-themed decor she made to surprise her kids, daughter True and son Tatum, with on Valentine’s Day.

In one of the images, Kardashian showed off how she decked out her 5-year-old daughter’s bedroom door with pink and glitter paper hearts. Each heart was extra special thanks to the words of affirmations she included on them like, “You have the most beautiful skin!” I love your curly hair!” and “You are powerful!”

Kardashian also posted a photo of her 18-month-old son Tatum’s door, which she decorated as well. It was similar to True’s and covered from top to bottom in tons of red and silver paper hearts with little notes. The thoughtful messages ranged from things like, “I love your smile!” to “You make every day so much brighter!”

The mom of two has been working on this sweet project for a while and plans to continue until the end of the month. “So for Valentine’s Day, every day of February — I filled out these hearts for both my kids and I wrote different things about their personalities and how I feel about them,” she explained in a post via Snapchat on Thursday February 1, per People.

She continued, “I’m going to stick them on the door to each one of their bedrooms. By the end of the month, they will have 29 messages, each about how amazing they are and how loved they are. And every morning we [will] read them to each other, so they can hear their own little love notes as well as the special messages for each other.”

While it’s unclear if the reality star’s ex, Tristan Thomson, with whom she shares both True and Tatum, helped decorate the Valentine-themed doors or not, Kardashian made sure to subtly include a nod to him in the display. On True’s door she wrote, “Mommy and daddy love you forever” in one of the hearts and on Tatum’s door she penned, “Mommy and daddy love you!”

That’s not the only way Kardashian made Valentine’s Day memorable for her kids this year. She shared via her Instagram stories that she also made adorable candy-filled baskets for them, heart-shaped cookies and sprinkle-covered cupcakes.

To top off her V-day surprises, Kardashiant then let fans in on the biggest surprise of them all: a giant heart balloon wall she had created. It included a variety of different sized pink-tinted heart balloons, which had little love notes written throughout them. One of them read, “True you melt my heart” and another said, “Tatum is a cutie pie.”

And while it’s no secret how much Kardashian loved her kiddos, there’s no doubt that they love her too. In fact, she posted a snapshot showing that they spoiled her as well by gifting her flowers and True even painted her a picture.