Celebrity News

The Stars Were Feeling All the Love on Valentine’s Day 2024: Inside Their Celebrations

By
5
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Celebrities are feeling the love on Valentine’s Day 2024.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made sure to shower his wife, Brittany Mahomes, with love on Wednesday, February 14, by giving her a red rose ahead of his team’s Super Bowl victory parade.

“Happy Valentines,” Brittany, 28, captioned an Instagram Story selfie on a bus before the Chiefs’ celebrations.

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes, meanwhile, are spending the holiday apart due to their respective work commitments. Stokes, 31, still made sure to set up a long-distance breakfast date for the pair.

“Hi Honey, I’m really sorry we couldn’t be together this Valentine’s Day, but even when were 4,837 miles away (yes, I used Apple Maps), I still wanted this day to feel special,” Stokes wrote on a handwritten note. “I love you, my forever valentine.”

Keep scrolling to see how more stars marked the loved-up occasion:

