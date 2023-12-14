Khloé Kardashian and daughter True had the time of their lives at a recent Los Angeles Rams game.

“We had such a great time at the Rams game!!! Thank you to the Stafford’s for inviting True and I! 💙💛,” Kardashian, 39, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 13. “True’s first football game and it couldn’t have been a better time!!! @kbstafford89 you and your girls are the best!”

Kardashian and True, 5, were invited by Kelly Stafford and her family to watch the game. Kardashian showed off several pictures of her and True in the Stafford’s suite at SoFi Stadium. The mother-daughter duo repped Kelly’s husband, quarterback Matthew Stafford, by rocking matching Rams black jerseys with number 9 emblazoned on the back. Kardashian and True also posed for a group photo with Kelly and three of her four daughters.

The Rams’ official Instagram account replied to the post with a series of yellow and blue hearts.

In addition to True, Kardashian is also mom to son Tatum, 16 months. She shares both her children with ex Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian and her little ones have been spending lots of time together this holiday season. Last month, Khloé and her sister Kim Kardashian took their daughters to see Mariah Carey in concert — True’s first show ever — after Kris Jenner scored tickets.

“The Queen of Christmas!!!! For the little girls’ very FIRST concert ever, we went to see the Queen herself, @mariahcarey,” Khloé captioned a series of shots with her family. “We all had the best time, creating the most magical memories!! Thank you mommy for taking all of us!”

A few days later, the reality star took True, Tatum, and niece Dream, 7, who is the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, to a local park to play.

“I can’t imagine trying to take a Christmas card 🎄🎅🏽♥️ I can’t get everyone to look at the same time hehe,” Khloé joked via Instagram in November, sharing the silly pictures she snapped with the kiddos.

The following month, the cousins were reunited and rocked matching holiday pajamas as they posed in front of a Christmas Tree in Khloé’s decked-out home.

“The MOST magical time of year!!! We are in the Christmas spirit in our Christmas pajamas and our Christmas dance moves 🎄🎄 🤶🏼🤶🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼♥️♥️🎄🎄

Khloé also shared a video of Dream, True and even Tatum busting a move around the house as holiday music played in the background.