Absolutely heartbreaking. Kiele Sanchez has suffered a miscarriage, Us Weekly can confirm. The Kingdom actress and her husband, Zach Gilford, were expected to welcome their first child together next month.

"We regretfully confirm that Zach Gilford and Kiele Sanchez recently lost their child to a late-term miscarriage," the couple's rep tells Us in a statement.

"No additional details will be made available," the rep adds. "We thank everyone in advance for their sensitivity and discretion during this difficult time."

Sanchez, 37, and the Friday Night Lights alum, 33, met in 2010 on set of the ABC pilot The Matadors, and tied the knot in December 2012. This past August, Sanchez revealed she was pregnant during a TCA panel for her DirecTV drama.

