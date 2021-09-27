Looking ahead. Kim Kardashian is already worried about her daughters taking after her in their teenage years.

“I saw it was National Daughters Day so this post goes out to my mom and my daughters for when they are teenagers LOL,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 40, captioned an Instagram slideshow of throwback photos posing at an arcade in dark makeup, a white tee and jeans on Sunday, September 26. “North and Chi please be easy on me when you’re the age I was in theses pics. And Mom — I’m sorry!”

The reality star went on to write, “I remember being grounded here for, Kourtney [Kardashian], stealing your car just to drive it around the block and somehow even though I didn’t participate I still got in trouble! So we had nothing else to do but do photoshoots in the garage. It was never me, I just listened to what my older sister said and friends. They were such bad influences, and I was perfect and for that I’m sorry!”

Kardashian’s family members hilariously commented on the social media upload, including Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian.

“Oh the good ‘ol days!!!! Thank the Lord we survived that stage!!!!!!” the talent manager, 65, wrote, while the Strong Looks Better Naked author, 37, added, “Yeah you were a peach!”

Kim shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, with her estranged husband, Kanye West, as well as sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2.

The KKW Beauty creator’s eldest daughter is in a goth phase, she told Ellen DeGeneres in September 2021, while her youngest “loves pink and purple and makeup.”

The Selfish author said, “[North is] into Hot Topic. She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath. She’s just, like, a full goth girl.” Kim added that she has “no idea” where North heard that music, saying it was “probably” from TikTok.

“Saint is, like, a video game tech whiz, amazing,” the Skims creator said during the Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance. “Psalm is really into Paw Patrol and cars.”

Kim and West, 44, tied the knot in May 2014 in Italy. She filed for divorce from the rapper in February. A source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that the Grammy winner was “taking accountability” for the problems in their marriage.

“Kanye wants to get back with Kim,” the insider said at the time. “He sees the two of them together and wants to make that a reality now. Kim has been hesitant to get back together with Kanye because he was all over the place.”