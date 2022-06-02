Where Kourtney Kardashian leads, Kim Kardashian will follow?

The 41-year-old Skims founder opened up about how Kourtney’s eldest son, Mason, 12, made her feel better about dating as she navigates coparenting her four kids — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — with ex-husband Kanye West.

“It was me driving and Mason was in the backseat and North was in the backseat and I overheard their convo,” Kim told Kris Jenner on the Thursday, June 2, episode of The Kardashians. “Mason goes, ‘Can you drop me off at Travis’ studio later?’ He asked me. … He was like, ’It’s so cool.’ And he was telling North, like, they have these bikes and it’s just, like, so fun. And his tune has totally changed since the engagement.”

Kourtney shares Mason, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. The pre-teen is referring to his mother’s now-husband, Travis Barker. (The twosome, who got engaged in October 2021, wed earlier this month.)

“And I heard him say to North — he was like, ‘You know, getting a stepdad isn’t so bad,’” Kim continued. “And was like, ‘You know, they’re not these evil people like you see in the movies. It’s just not like that.’ The way he was talking to her just gave me the feeling of like, ‘Everything’s gonna work out everything’s gonna be OK.’”

Later in her scene with Kris, Kim noted that she’s “always a step behind” Kourtney.

“It’s so amazing for me to have a guide of like,’ Oh, your kids are feeling this. OK, well, my kids are gonna start to feel this,’” she explained. “I’m just starting to, like, date.”

Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 and was declared legally single earlier this year. She has been dating Pete Davidson since October 2021.

“I think after hearing this conversation with Mason and North and just hearing how he’s getting along with, you know, Travis and just loving having someone else around — I just think like, ‘OK, there’s hope like, you know, one day I’ll have someone that can come around and hang out with the kids,’” the Selfish author added in a confessional.

Thursday’s episode also marked the first time Kim directly addressed the Saturday Night Live comedian on the show.

“I just feel like I wanted to really make sure and not just be so like, ‘Oh, my God, I met someone and I’m having fun,’ and then just like, start talking about it on a show and then if we weren’t talking months later, I’d be like an idiot,” Kim told the producers with a laugh. “Or a whore. Either one.”

Kris, meanwhile, offered her own advice to Kim about coparenting with Kanye.

“My only advice would be the minute you start bad-mouthing the other parent in front of your kids is the end of the world for them,” the momager said. “They can’t handle that. They hear everything.”

Kim agreed: “I would never say anything bad. Even if I want to go in the other room and scream, like, I literally am like, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is so cool, look what your dad did.’ I’m always, no matter what, so nice, so supportive.”

