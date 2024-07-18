Kim Kardashian revealed that one of her sons with ex-husband Kanye West inherited a skin disorder from her.

“It came from my mom [and] went to me. And I passed it on in a different form to my son, who has vitiligo very mildly,” Kardashian, 43, who has been candid about her psoriasis diagnosis, explained on the Monday, July 15, episode of the “She MD” podcast.

The reality star, who shares sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 5, with West, 47, didn’t specify which of them had been diagnosed with vitiligo. (Kardashian also shares daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 6, with West, who is now married to Bianca Censori.)

“I didn’t know anything about it. But having to learn about it and figuring out where it came from and that it’s hereditary and just learning more and being able to share that [has been a blessing],” Kardashian continued before clarifying that her son’s condition is “under control.”

According to Kardashian, her kids also have “a little bit of eczema.” Vitiligo, meanwhile, is a disorder that takes place when pigment-producing cells stop functioning. Winnie Harlow and the late Michael Jackson are some of the celebrities who have spoken out about suffering from vitiligo over the years.

Fans have been offered glimpses at Kardashian and West’s kids on her hit Hulu series, The Kardashians, which is currently airing season 5. The former couple quits in February 2021 following nearly seven years of marriage. After their divorce was finalized in November 2022, Kardashian opened up about the challenges of coparenting with West.

“I had the best dad. I don’t want to get emotional, but it’s just been a day for me. It is hard. Coparenting is really f–king hard,” she shared on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast in December 2022. “I had the best dad and the best experiences, and that is all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that is what I want for them.”

During an episode of The Kardashians, the TV personality shared more insight, including how North has chosen favorites when it comes to her parents.

“North will go to her dad’s and she [will say], ‘Dad’s is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny or a chef or security. He lives in an apartment,'” Kim said in a joint confessional with Kourtney Kardashian in a November 2023 episode. “And she will start crying, ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment.'”

Kim also previously detailed her attempt to hire a caretaker for her kids. “I recently hired a manny [male nanny] because I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking them up and taking them to sports,” she said in an October 2023 episode. “I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that.”

Kim continued: “When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself and played [soccer] with Saint and him. He was so nice to him. He said, ‘Hey, if you are going to help raise my son …’ Because [the nanny] handed [Saint] the ball really easily and [Kanye] said, ‘Don’t do that. Make him go get it himself. These are some of the rules I would want.'”