Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s rocky road to coparenting included concerns about their male nanny.

During a new episode of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Thursday, October 19, Kim, 42, discussed the process of hiring a caretaker for their children.

“I recently hired a manny [male nanny] because I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking them up and taking them to sports,” said the reality star, who shares daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4, with Kanye.

Kim admitted she was concerned about bringing the topic up, adding, “I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that.”

Despite her concerns, the first conversation between Kanye, 46, and the nanny went well.

“When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself and played [soccer] with Saint and him. He was so nice to him,” Kim continued. “He said, ‘Hey, if you are going to help raise my son …’ Because [the nanny] handed [Saint] the ball really easily and [Kanye] said, ‘Don’t do that. Make him go get it himself. These are some of the rules I would want.'”

Kim, who was married to Kanye from 2014 to 2022, previously opened up the Hulu reality series about her approach to raising their children.

“I definitely pick and choose — I have my family trips all the time — but each kid gets at least one trip with me a year,” she said during a November 2022 episode. “It also shows my daughter the work that I am putting in. There is a whole business behind it so I like to show her that this is still fun for me. Work could be fun.”

Kim added: “I really wanted to bring North on this trip because I really enjoy what I do. I want my kids to grow up really loving what they do and finding their passion and really figuring out how to make a business out of that.”

Kanye, meanwhile, gave Kim credit for being their kids’ primary parent. “Even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that’s going to go to the kids,” the rapper said on the “Alo Mind Full” podcast one month prior. “She’s still got them 80 percent of the time, [to] raise those children. So what people saw when I was going back and forth is that I still have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw into the curriculum.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.