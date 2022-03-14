Giving credit where credit is due! These famous working moms aren’t afraid to shout-out their nannies.

Melanie Lynskey, for her part, called her and Jason Ritter’s child’s nanny an “absolute angel” while accepting her Critics’ Choice Award in March 2022.

“The most important person I think I have to thank before I finish is my nanny, Celli,” the Yellowjackets star, who shares a daughter with the actor, gushed onstage. “I love her. She’s with my child and my child is safe and taken care of and she allows me to go and do my work. Thank you, Celli.”

As for Jessica Alba, the L.A.’s Finest star penned a lengthy Instagram tribute to her nanny in 2018.

“I’d like to introduce y’all to a very special person. My sweet @nannyconnie,” the California native captioned a social media upload at the time. “Nearly 10 years ago she came into my life and showed me the ropes with my newborn baby Honor — even though it was for only three weeks, as a new mom, it set the stage for me to take on the biggest, most important thing that had ever happened to me.”

The Honest Company creator, who is also the mother of daughter Haven and son Hayes with husband Cash Warren, went on to write that Connie helped her “bathe, breast-feed and soothe” her eldest child.

“[She] taught me about the importance of taking care of myself and gave me the space to have all the feels and not feel so alone,” Alba gushed at the time. “Well nearly 10 years later, she’s back in our life with our sweet baby boy Hayes. It truly takes a village to raise kiddos- whether it’s your blood family or chosen family. I am so thankful for Connie who has been there for me.”

Other working moms, however, have chosen not to have help in their home while raising kids, including Mila Kunis. When the That ’70s Show alum and her former costar Ashton Kutcher welcomed daughter Wyatt in 2014, they decided to raise the little one on their own.

“We want to be emotionally in touch with her,” the Ranch alum, who is also the father of son Dimitri, told Ellen DeGeneres at the time. “And I think the only way to do that is by being the one who’s there.”

Keep scrolling to see celebrity parents gushing over their nannies over the years, from Saturday Night Live‘s Amy Poehler to singer Mariah Carey.