Kim Kardashian‘s 10-year-old daughter, North, has a favorite parent and she’s not afraid to admit it.

“North will go to her dad’s [Kanye West] and she [will say], ‘Dad’s is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny or a chef or security. He lives in an apartment,'” Kim, 43, said in a joint confessional with Kourtney Kardashian during a new episode of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Thursday, November 2. “And she will start crying, ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment.'”

Kourtney, 44, empathized with her sister by sharing her experience with kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

“They do that at Scott’s too. Like, ‘Dad has the best house. Your house sucks. He has the best house, it is not super big. The vibes are better,'” the Poosh founder shared. “I feel like everything falls on the parent that is more involved.”

Kim and Kanye, 46, share North, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

“They make their own food. That is amazing that you make Ramen,” she quipped of how her kids brag about visits with Kanye, to which Kourtney added, “You boil water and pour it onto some noodles.”

Kim and Kanye called it quits in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. After their divorce was finalized in November 2022, Kim offered a candid look at the challenges of coparenting with Kanye.

“I had the best dad. I don’t want to get emotional, but it’s just been a day for me. It is hard. Coparenting is really f—king hard,” she shared on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast one month later. “I had the best dad and the best experiences, and that is all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that is what I want for them.”

The former couple have continued to communicate while prioritizing their children. On a separate episode of The Kardashians, Kim recalled how she told Kanye she hired a caretaker for their kids.

“I recently hired a manny [male nanny] because I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking them up and taking them to sports,” she said in the October 19 episode. “I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that.”

Kanye surprised Kim by getting along with the nanny.

“When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself and played [soccer] with Saint and him. He was so nice to him,” Kim added. “He said, ‘Hey, if you are going to help raise my son …’ Because [the nanny] handed [Saint] the ball really easily and [Kanye] said, ‘Don’t do that. Make him go get it himself. These are some of the rules I would want.'”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.