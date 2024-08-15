Kim Kardashian says she’s single and not in the market to date right now.

“It’s so funny because my kids try to set me up,” Kardashian, 43, revealed on the Wednesday, August 17, edition of The Tonight Show. While “they’re ready” for her to meet someone new, “I’m not,” she told host Jimmy Fallon.

Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West share four children: daughter North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5. Kardashian filed to divorce West, 47, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. She was declared legally single one year later before the exes reached a settlement in November 2022.

“They’re so particular,” Kardashian said of her brood. “Like, they come home — they make lists. Saint wants me to be with, like, any basketball player or soccer player. And I’m like, ‘If you only knew.’”

She’s got zero interest in the men they’ve identified as boyfriend material for their mom.

“No, no, no,” she stressed, adding, “And then some of my kids want me to be with streamers. Like, they have lists, and they try to sneakily set me up and I’m like, ‘Guys, this just isn’t what I want right now.’”

The reality star and Skims founder brought North with her to New York City for her Tonight Show appearance.

“I love to travel solo with each of my kids,” she said, “because it really is this bonding time. I always do a soccer trip with my oldest son. … My son Psalm plays soccer. Saint loves to watch it, so we travel the world. I’ve taken him to Japan. I’ve taken them all over. We’re going to Spain to see the first Real Madrid game soon.”

She continued, “It’s pretty nutty that I’ve traveled the world for my kids’ interests, but it’s fun.”

She also discussed her role as a top divorce lawyer in All’s Fair, a buzzy new legal drama from Ryan Murphy that will also star Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash and Naomi Watts. Kardashian is executive producing the series.

“You know, I’m an attorney and then I’m playing one on TV,” she said, going on to make a reference to L.A.-based power lawyer Laura Wasser, who handled her divorces from West and pro basketball player Kris Humphries.

“I love her to death — shout-out to Laura Wasser,” Kardashian continued, explaining, “I’m like the Laura Wasser of the firm” on the show.

“I don’t know if I get the reference,” Fallon, 49, replied.

“Good,” she said. “That means you haven’t been through a divorce. … I’m well-versed in Laura Wasser.”