Halle Berry is addressing what could have been.

The Oscar winner, 57, was announced last month as costarring alongside Kim Kardashian and Glenn Close in All’s Fair, a new legal drama from Ryan Murphy but exited the series a week after her casting was announced. (Berry had a scheduling conflict with another project, per The Hollywood Reporter.)

Now, Berry tells Entertainment Tonight, “You know, things happen for a reason.”

“I would have loved to have been there with those ladies, and I know it’s gonna be great,” she said at the Los Angeles premiere of her latest movie, The Union, on Monday, August 12.

“[It’s] Ryan Murphy! I mean, you know, duh, but next time,” the Monster’s Ball actress added.

Berry, Kardashian and Close were announced as the stars and executive producers of Hulu drama All’s Fair in July. The show is said to revolve around an all-woman law firm in Los Angeles, with Kardashian, 43, playing a top divorce lawyer.

Kardashian and Close are still attached to the project and will be joined by Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash, Naomi Watts and Teyana Taylor, Deadline reported on August 6. Nash and Watts will also serve as executive producers.

The drama marks Kardashian’s latest acting project with Murphy after starring on the latest season of FX’s American Horror Story.

In addition to All’s Fair, Kardashian is set to star in and executive produce an original movie for Netflix. “Kim Kardashian is about to be The Fifth Wheel,” Netflix wrote in an announcement via X in November 2023, adding that Kardashian will coproduce and star alongside producer and writer Paula Pell and writer Janine Brito.

Deadline was the first to reveal the news earlier in November. The outlet reported that the Skims founder had a hands-on role in pitching the comedy and appeared at every meeting.

Kardashian is also developing another series, Calabasas, with her American Horror Story: Delicate costar, Emma Roberts.

“Kim and I are executive producing a show for Netflix called Calabasas,” Roberts teased in June. “We have the amazing Marlene King, who did Pretty Little Liars, as our showrunner. I’m obsessed with her and Pretty Little Liars. I remember seeing that show and being like, ‘I wish I was on that show.’ It was just so cool and so fun.”

“I mean, there’s not really much I can share other than I just feel like I want, you know, the next, The O.C., and I think that if we do this right, it’ll be a little The O.C., a little Pretty Little Liars,” Roberts added. “Kim and I are just two Calabasas girls going back to our roots.”