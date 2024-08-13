Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Halle Berry Breaks Silence on Exiting Kim Kardashian’s New Show With Ryan Murphy

By
Halle Breaks Silence on Exiting New Kim Kardashian Legal Drama
Halle Berry Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Halle Berry is addressing what could have been.

The Oscar winner, 57, was announced last month as costarring alongside Kim Kardashian and Glenn Close in All’s Fair, a new legal drama from Ryan Murphy but exited the series a week after her casting was announced. (Berry had a scheduling conflict with another project, per The Hollywood Reporter.)

Now, Berry tells Entertainment Tonight, “You know, things happen for a reason.”

“I would have loved to have been there with those ladies, and I know it’s gonna be great,” she said at the Los Angeles premiere of her latest movie, The Union, on Monday, August 12.

Kim Kardashian Surprisingly Has a Lot of Acting Roles

Related: Kim Kardashian's Past Acting Roles Takes Us on a Wild Walk Down Memory Lane

“[It’s] Ryan Murphy! I mean, you know, duh, but next time,” the Monster’s Ball actress added.

Berry, Kardashian and Close were announced as the stars and executive producers of Hulu drama All’s Fair in July. The show is said to revolve around an all-woman law firm in Los Angeles, with Kardashian, 43, playing a top divorce lawyer.

Kardashian and Close are still attached to the project and will be joined by Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash, Naomi Watts and Teyana Taylor, Deadline reported on August 6. Nash and Watts will also serve as executive producers.

Kim Kardashian’s Therapist Said Her Whole Family Needs Therapy — Especially Khloe Kardashian
Kim Kardashian. JC Olivera/WireImage

The drama marks Kardashian’s latest acting project with Murphy after starring on the latest season of FX’s American Horror Story.

In addition to All’s Fair, Kardashian is set to star in and executive produce an original movie for Netflix. “Kim Kardashian is about to be The Fifth Wheel,” Netflix wrote in an announcement via X in November 2023, adding that Kardashian will coproduce and star alongside producer and writer Paula Pell and writer Janine Brito.

Deadline was the first to reveal the news earlier in November. The outlet reported that the Skims founder had a hands-on role in pitching the comedy and appeared at every meeting.

Helen Mirren wearing purple gown on red carpet

Deal of the Day

Helen Mirren Uses This $23 Moisturizer That Gives Shoppers a ‘Soft Glow!’ View Deal

Kardashian is also developing another series, Calabasas, with her American Horror Story: Delicate costar, Emma Roberts.

American Horror Story’ Guest Stars You Already Forgot About

Related: ‘American Horror Story’ Guest Stars You Already Forgot About

“Kim and I are executive producing a show for Netflix called Calabasas,” Roberts teased in June. “We have the amazing Marlene King, who did Pretty Little Liars, as our showrunner. I’m obsessed with her and Pretty Little Liars. I remember seeing that show and being like, ‘I wish I was on that show.’ It was just so cool and so fun.”

“I mean, there’s not really much I can share other than I just feel like I want, you know, the next, The O.C., and I think that if we do this right, it’ll be a little The O.C., a little Pretty Little Liars,” Roberts added. “Kim and I are just two Calabasas girls going back to our roots.”

In this article

Yes Please Halle Berrys Resourceful Workout Is Easy Anyone Try

Halle Berry

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!