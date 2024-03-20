Get ready for more spine-chilling thrills and mysterious twists as American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two unveils its final four episodes.

The latest trailer, released on Wednesday March 21, offers fans a glimpse into the journey of Emma Roberts‘ character, Anna Victoria Alcott, a pregnant actress facing daunting challenges on multiple fronts.

The trailer begins with Anna dining with her PR agent, Siobhan (played by Kim Kardashian), as Anna’s peculiar eating habits and her decision to halt her Oscar campaign causes tension between the pair.

Siobhan abruptly slaps Anna across the face and warns her not to give up on her ambitions, saying, “I will not let you say another word about quitting.”

As Anna grapples with supernatural occurrences linked to her pregnancy, including haunting visions and sinister threats, she becomes increasingly paranoid. Her desperation to win an Oscar eventually leads her down a dark path.

“I am going to give you the life of your dreams,” Siobhan says. “What would you give up for it?”

“Anything,” Anna replies, as the PR agent leans in for a sinister kiss.

The trailer reveals some disturbing moments, from Anna’s surreal experiences to the revelation of Siobhan’s hidden agenda. As Anna confronts the menacing forces around her, the stage is set for a gripping showdown.

While AHS has boasted a wide range of A-list guest actors over the years, including Lady Gaga and Stevie Nicks, few have made as many headlines as season 12 star Kardashian.

AHS cocreator Ryan Murphy announced the casting news in April 2023, sending fans into a tailspin. Some were pleased by the addition of Kardashian to the long-running franchise, while others — including past AHS cast members — were upset by the casting choice.

Patti LuPone, who appeared in Coven and NYC, questioned Kardashian’s decision to take on an acting role while having so little experience. “Excuse me, excuse me, Kim. What are you doing with your life?” LuPone asked during an April 2023 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, adding that she was unhappy about Kardashian taking roles from more established actors.

But while Kardashian may have less experience than many of her costars, AHS is actually not her first time playing someone other than herself. She starred in 2008’s Disaster Movie and has also appeared in Drop Dead Diva and CSI: NY.

She also revealed in an interview in May 2023 with Variety that she was taking acting lessons ahead of her AHS role.

“You know, it’s a challenge, [but] I like to challenge myself,” the Skims mogul, 43, said.

American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two premieres on FX Wednesday, April 3, at 10 p.m. ET. New episodes will stream the next day on Hulu.