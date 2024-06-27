Emma Roberts Teases New Series ‘Calabasas’ With Kim Kardashian

Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian have gone from costars on American Horror Story: Delicate to co–executive producers on the upcoming Netflix show Calabasas.

Roberts, 33, teased the show on Thursday, June 27, in an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Spotlight With Jessica Shaw.

“Kim and I are executive producing a show for Netflix called Calabasas,” Roberts said. “We have the amazing Marlene King, who did Pretty Little Liars, as our showrunner. I’m obsessed with her and Pretty Little Liars. I remember seeing that show and being like, ‘I wish I was on that show.’ It was just so cool and so fun.”

As for the plot of Calabasas, Roberts wasn’t ready to share much.

“I mean, there’s not really much I can share other than I just feel like I want, you know, the next, The O.C., and I think that if we do this right, it’ll be a little The O.C., a little Pretty Little Liars,” Roberts said. “Kim and I are just two Calabasas girls going back to our roots.”

Deadline first reported in April that Netflix landed the series, saying there were two other “major buyers” involved in the bidding. The outlet also reported Calabasas would be based on Via Bleidner’s book If You Lived Here You’d Be Famous by Now.

The book is a “collection of funny and warmhearted stories about coming of age in the Los Angeles suburb,” according to its synopsis.

The Daily Beast called it, “An unfiltered, thoughtful and witty insider’s perspective on the suburb that birthed the Kardashian-Jenners and the Bling Ring.”

Deadline shared more about the plot of Calabasas, saying that like the book it’s based on, it will follow high schooler Via, who is thrust from the midwest to Calabasas High “where nothing is as it appears and where everyone is trying to be someone else.”

Roberts was previously an executive producer on 2022 Netflix series First Kill and the 2022 Hulu series Tell Me Lies. Kardashian, 43, has done the bulk of her production work in reality TV. She has executive produced many episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians as well as her family’s Hulu series, The Kardashians.

Kardashian is also working on another acting project with American Horror Story’s Ryan Murphy, saying in June that she will be playing an attorney.

“A high-power divorce attorney. I will be channeling Laura Wasser,” she said earlier this month. “I’m really excited about it. And, again, that confidence that he believes in me to take this project on means so much to me. And it feels so right as a character that I could be a lawyer in real life and play one on TV.”

Neither Kardashian nor Roberts have revealed whether they will also star in Calabasas.