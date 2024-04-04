Your account
Entertainment

Emma Roberts Had Kim Kardashian's Lip Gloss 'All Over My Face' During 'American Horror Story' Kiss

By
Emma Roberts Had Kim Kardashian's Lip Gloss 'All Over My Face' During 'American Horror Story' Kiss
Emma Roberts as Anna Victoria Alcott and Kim Kardashian as Siobhan Corbyn on ‘American Horror Story.’ Eric Liebowitz/FX

Emma Roberts says that kissing and getting slapped in the face by Kim Kardashian is “just another day at the office.”

The actress, 33, spoke about her experience working with Kardashian, 43, on American Horror Story: Delicate on the Wednesday, April 3, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Roberts and Kardashian’s kiss was first teased in the trailer for AHS: Delicate Part 2, but Roberts says it wasn’t quite as intense as it appeared.

“You know, we do it, you forget about it, and seeing it, it looked so intense,” she told host Jimmy Fallon. “But meanwhile, we were laughing, because we kissed and they said ‘cut’ and Kim looked at me and started laughing and I was like, ‘What?’ and I just had her [lip] gloss all over my face. And so we had to do major cleanup in between every take.”

Roberts noted that Kardashian’s lips were “perfectly glossed” before each take, only for the gloss to go everywhere when they kissed. She also added that she received some blowback from her sister, Grace Nickels, for not telling her about the kiss before the trailer dropped in March.

Emma Roberts Had Kim Kardashian's Lip Gloss 'All Over My Face' During 'American Horror Story' Kiss
Emma Roberts as Anna Victoria Alcott and Kim Kardashian as Siobhan Corbyn on ‘American Horror Story.’ FX/YouTube

“You can’t just kiss Kim Kardashian and not tell everybody,” Fallon, 49, said.

Nickels, 23, seems to agree. When Roberts made her “just another day at the office” quip, her sister fired back.

“My sister was like, ‘No it’s not,’” Roberts recounted. “‘You kissed Kim Kardashian and didn’t tell me.’”

On a more professional note, Roberts and Kardashian have spoken glowingly about working with one another.

“She’s one of the most prepared people I’ve ever worked with and she’s just chill. I love her so much,” Roberts told Extra. “She’s amazing.”

Kardashian, who took acting lessons to prepare for the role, told Variety that she looked at AHS as a challenge.

“I like to challenge myself,” she said. “It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow.”

Kardashian also talked about acting on the series in an episode of The Kardashians, in which she gushed about working with Roberts.

“I just want to make sure that I do a good job or I have my lines. I mean, working with Emma is so much fun. This is like what Emma does full-time, she’s so major,” she said. “Emma is so nice, so pretty, so sweet and she’s so creative. I’m definitely out of my comfort zone, but I like that. That’s how you grow.”

American Horror Story: Delicate airs on FX Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

More Stories

