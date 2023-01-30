Kim Refuses to Discuss Kanye's Alleged Battery Case in Front of Their Kids

Not here for it. Kim Kardashian refused to address Kanye West‘s recent legal issues in front of their children.

In video footage obtained by Page Six, a photographer was seen asking Kardashian, 42, about the alleged incident on Friday, January 27. The reality star, who was with daughter North, 9, and son Saint, 7, refused to comment publicly on the matter.

“Do not talk to me about that in front of my kids,” she said in response before getting in the car with her children. The California native also shares kids Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3, with her ex-husband, 45.

That same day, West made headlines after the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the rapper was under investigation for battery allegations. According to E! News, the authorities received a complaint on Friday about an altercation between the Yeezy designer and an unknown woman who was filming him.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

In clips provided to the police, West was seen grabbing the woman’s phone out of her hand. The musician left the scene before the cops had arrived and the crime report noted that a further investigation is to take place.

Kardashian, whose divorce from West was finalized in November 2022, previously opened up about her efforts to keep her kids unaware about their father’s controversial behavior.

“I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on [in] the outside world,” she explained on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast in December 2022. “It is [a full-time job]. It is worth it because I think that of course I want to disassociate in specific thoughts and things being said because that is not me.”

The aspiring attorney added: “But at the same time in my home I could be going through something, but if we are riding to school and they want to listen to their dad’s music — no matter what we are going through — I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids. [I can] act like nothing is wrong and as soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry.”

At the time, the Skims founder broke down while discussing how she wants to “protect” her children from the drama.

“I am holding on by a thread. I know that I am so close to that not happening, but while it is still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth as long as I can,” she said. “My kids don’t know anything. So, at school, some of my best friends are the teachers so I know what goes on at recess and lunch time. I hear what is being talked about.”

The fashion designer, for his part, has remained tight-lipped about his potential legal woes. Earlier this month, Us Weekly confirmed that West had “a small marriage ceremony” with Yeezy designer Bianca Censori.

“Friends don’t know if it’s legal, but it’s very real to them,” a source exclusively told Us about the couple, noting that the event took place two months after West’s divorce was finalized.