Kanye West is under investigation after a confrontation with a woman who was filming him.

A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to E! News on Friday, January 27 that the rapper, 45, is under investigation for battery allegations. They received a call on Friday about an altercation between the “Power” performer and a woman who was filming him. The authorities were provided with video that shows West was involved in a dispute with the woman and seemingly grabbed her phone out of her hand.

West departed the area before the police arrived. A crime report was taken, which will lead to a further investigation, the spokesperson explained.

In video of the incident obtained by TMZ, the Yeezy founder was seen approaching a woman in her car while they were at a stoplight. He’d gotten out of his car to speak to her.

“Y’all ain’t gonna run up on me like that,” West said.

The woman, who had a small dog in her lap, replied, “I wasn’t running.”

She kept her phone up, getting a close up of West as he demanded, “Stop with your cameras.”

The woman said, “I know, but Kanye you’re a celebrity.” Before she finished her sentence, West had grabbed the phone from her hands and threw it into the road.

The incident took place in Thousand Oaks, California, close to the facility where Kanye’s eldest daughter, North, 9, was scheduled to play a basketball game. Kim Kardashian attended with their son Saint, 6, as well as Tristan Thompson.

TMZ reports that West returned to his SUV, where his “wife,” Bianca Censori, was waiting.

The performer and the Yeezy designer held what appeared to be a wedding ceremony in early January, a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “Kanye and Bianca did have a small marriage ceremony, friends don’t know if it’s legal, but it’s very real to them,” the insider shared earlier this month.

He shares North, Saint, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3, with Kardashian, 42. The Skims founder filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. A judge declared them single in March 2022 before their split was completely finalized the following December.

Coparenting with West — amid his tirades against Kardashian’s ex, Pete Davidson, and his anti-semitic rants — has been difficult for the reality star.

“I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on [in] the outside world,” Kardashian explained during a December episode of the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast.

“I am holding on by a thread. I know that I am so close to that not happening, but while it is still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth as long as I can. My kids don’t know anything,” she continued. “So, at school, some of my best friends are the teachers so I know what goes on at recess and lunch time. I hear what is being talked about.”

The reality star recalled the attempts she continues to make to protect their four children from seeing West’s controversial social media commentary.

Kardashian added: “Coparenting is really f—king hard. I had the best dad and the best experiences, and that is all I want for my kids … If they don’t know things that are being said, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That is real, heavy, grownup s—t that they are not ready to deal with. When they are, we will have those conversations. One day my kids will thank me for not sitting her and bashing their dad. I could.”