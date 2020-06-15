LOL! Kim Kardashian shared her 4-year-old son Saint’s candid comments about her parenting.

“My Sainty made me this for Mother’s Day,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, captioned her Friday, June 12, Instagram Story.

The reality star shared a photo of a fill-in-the-blank worksheet reading, “All About My Mom: My mom is ’11’ years old. She likes too ‘leave me alone.’ The best thing she cooks is ‘babas.’ Her favorite food is ‘asparagus.’ Her favorite drink is ‘juice (apple, grape, orange).’ Her favorite thing she does to relax is ‘watch TV.’ We like to ‘buy apps on the iPad.’ She is really good at ‘working out.’ As you can see, my mom is special because ‘she snuggles me and she buys things for me.’”

The makeup mogul circled the sentence about snuggling, writing, “Best thing ever! He got that right for sure!” She crossed out the part about buying things for the little one.

The KKW Beauty creator, who also shares North, 7, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 13 months, with her husband, Kanye West, also wrote “WTF” alongside the comment about being left alone.

The Selfish author welcomed Saint in 2015 and told Ryan Seacrest two years later that he and his older sister didn’t get along at first.

“She does not like her brother,” the Los Angeles native explained at the time. “It’s so hard for me. I thought it was like, OK, a couple of months, she’s just warming up to it. She gets so jealous when I would breast-feed and all that kind of stuff. Now the phase isn’t going away.”

Following Psalm’s May 2019 birth, the dynamic changed. “My two older kids would fight a little bit and now, since the baby’s here, everyone gets along,” she told Entertainment Tonight four months after her fourth child’s arrival. “I’m rolling with it. It just really is zen. It feels really equal and calm and great. … I feel like they all love each other.”

In January, she posted a silly picture of North and Saint in the backseat of her car via Instagram. “They get along now,” Kardashian wrote at the time.