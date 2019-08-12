



Baby on board! Kimberly Caldwell is pregnant with her and Jordan Harvey’s second child.

“This pregnancy has been so different from my first!” the American Idol alum, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, August 12. “Loving working so hard for NBC’s California Live so I don’t have time to think about how sick I am! So thrilled to finally rock some tight clothes and own this baby bump!”

The California Live host and her husband, 35, welcomed their daughter, Harlow, now 3, in 2015. The couple told Us at the time that their little one weighed “in at a dainty but mighty 5.2 pounds and 18.5 inches long.”

They went on to say that the delivery was “the most intense and rewarding day of [their] lives,” adding, “We are so grateful to be gifted this perfect little addition into our family. Can’t believe she’s finally here and we can’t keep our eyes off of her, especially when debating on whose nose she has. So many long nights, memories, and adventures to be made with this sweet little girl and looking forward to every minute.”

The singer, who competed on season 2 of American Idol, wed the professional soccer player in December 2014 in Palm Springs, California.

Caldwell told Us at the time, “We were fortunate enough to stay at the estate for five days with both of our immediate families. We celebrated our Fiesta rehearsal dinner on the terrace overlooking the lake serenaded by a mariachi band leading up to our wedding festivities. … It honestly was our perfect day thanks to our friends and family. The best night of our lives by far.”

The following year, she used footage from her wedding ceremony in her “Tied Together” music video.

With reporting by Travis Cronin

