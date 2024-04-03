Kirsten Dunst is keeping her kids offline.

Dunst, 41, shares two sons, Ennis, 5, and James, 2, with husband Jesse Plemons and told Variety that the kids are not allowed electronics while they’re at home.

“We’ve got record players,” Dunst said.

Dunst added that by keeping her children off the internet, she hopes they will grow up to be able to hold face-to-face conversations.

“We’re just not a ‘Siri, play whatever’ household. Our kids don’t have iPads either. If they want to use an iPad on the plane, it’s Dad’s iPad,” the mom of two continued. “And we’re not phone-at-restaurant kind of people.”

“I’m not raising a kid that can’t have conversations at the table,” Dunst added.

Dunst and Plemons, 36, don’t often appear in public with their kids or share much of their personal lives. In September 2023, she did share an Instagram photo of James hiding under a Spider-Man umbrella.

“Has No Clue His Mom Was MJ,” she captioned the photo, which was taken by Plemons.

She’s also said that she would support her kids’ career aspirations when they get older, even if that means acting.

“Listen, if they want to be actors, I’ll support my children whatever they want to do,” she said at the New York Film Festival premiere of The Power of the Dog in 2021.

But for now, the kids are living an analog lifestyle. And while they may not have iPads, it seems they have been able to keep up on what the cool kids are watching. Dunst said that she has not seen the two newer Spider-Man series but has taken time to watch another popular series.

“It’s just not my thing. But I did see Paw Patrol,” she said.

That revelation and more came in a wide-ranging conversation with Variety, in which Dunst opened up about her personal life, her role in 2024 dystopian thriller Civil War and the gender pay gap in Hollywood.

She discussed how her Spider-Man costar Tobey Maguire made $17 million for a Spider-Man sequel, while she did not.

“It might have been more, actually,” Dunst said, before speaking of her salary, “It was different. A lot different. And I was in Bring It On and had a track record.”

As for Civil War, it’s not being billed as a political movie, even if that’s how many are interpreting it. Regardless, Dunst thinks it will provoke discussion.

“So, do you believe that it’s not political? I mean … it’s an antiwar film,” Dunst said. “This movie, after you see it, you want to talk about it for a while with people. And I think any movie that does that is incredible.”

Civil War will release in the United States on Friday, April 12.