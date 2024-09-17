Kourtney Kardashian is defending her decision to cosleep with her eldest son, Mason, until he was 7 years old.

“I think every person’s different and every child is different. My oldest son slept with me till he was 7,” Kardashian, 45, said during the Monday, September 16, episode of the “Skinny Confidential” podcast. “I mean also part of it [was] like at a certain time I would put him to bed in his room and then he would come in my room.”

Kardashian noted that the habit eventually came to an end. “He stopped and he was like, ‘I’m done with you. I sleep in my own room,’” she said.

Kardashian revealed that her daughter, Penelope, slept with her until an even older age. “My daughter slept with me pretty much till she was 11,” Kardashian said.

Kardashian and ex Scott Disick welcomed son Mason, daughter Penelope and son Reign in 2009, 2012 and 2014, respectively. Kardashian and Disick, 41, parted ways for good in 2015 after an on and off romance.

Now, Kardashian is cosleeping with her youngest child, 10-month-old son Rocky. “I’m on the craziest hours right now because of our whole summer of touring, but I think one thing too is that we sleep with our baby,” she said.

Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, welcomed son Rocky in November 2023.

“As a mother, I like to do what feels natural and instinctual to me,” she continued. “And that’s for me what it is. Of course, I also read all the benefits and hear all the benefits. And I mean, it’s something that mammals have been doing since time existed.”

The Poosh founder added that her mom, Kris Jenner, doesn’t embrace the sleeping pattern — but that doesn’t faze Kardashian. “She doesn’t have to worry about it because it’s not her baby and she’s done having kids,” Kardashian quipped.

Barker, 48, is on the same page with his wife about the sleeping arrangements. “I will say that both parents being aligned on that is really important,” she said. “My husband loves it too.”

When it comes to privacy — and having intimacy with her husband, whom she wed in May 2022 — Kardashian noted that the couple find alternate ways. For Kardashian, having to sneak around the house is “fun.”

“We figure it out,” Kardashian said. “You just put locks on the theater door.”