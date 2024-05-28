Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about her emotional journey to get pregnant with her son, Rocky.

Kourtney, 45, who shares Rocky with her husband, Travis Barker, shared words of wisdom on Monday, May 27, with an Instagram follower who detailed their struggles with IVF.

“Had 6 failed IVFs – how did u find the strength to keep going?” asked the person.

Kourtney said via an Instagram Story that she had five “failed IVF cycles” and three egg retrievals before conceiving Rocky, 6 months.

Kourtney wrote, “I stopped after a year of trying (5 failed IVF cycles, 3 retrievals) my body relaxed and I believed in God’s plan for my life.”

“Lots of prayers for whatever was meant to be for us,” she continued. “Also lots of optimizing my health.”

“I know how hard it is to feel like you’re not trying, but believing in God’s plan and saying your prayers is so powerful. All the best!” wrote the eldest Kardashian.

In another Instagram Story, Kourtney cleared up confusion that she conceived Rocky through IVF.

“I got pregnant 100% naturally,” she wrote. “NOT through IVF… one year after stopping IVF actually. Through God’s blessing, on Valentine’s Day.”

The reality television star and Poosh founder gave birth to baby Rocky in November 2023, just two months after undergoing “terrifying” fetal surgery.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” she wrote via Instagram in September 2023. “And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this. As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.”

Kourtney continued: “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

Kourtney further opened up about the health scare on the season 5 premiere of The Kardashians on Thursday, May 23.

“It was quick. The timing of it was miraculous. That saved everything,” she said. “I just feel so grateful how everything played out and for the doctors who really helped make the best decisions that saved our baby.”