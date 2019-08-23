



Brave girl! Kristen Bell’s daughter took a trip to the emergency room after smashing her finger.

“First emergency room visit,” the Good Place star, 39, captioned a Thursday, August 22, Instagram selfie with her little one. “One hairline fracture and a finger smushed so hard in the door it popped like a jelly donut.”

In the social media pic, the mother-daughter pair made matching sad faces at the camera while sitting in a hospital bed. Most of the actress’ daughter’s face was covered by an emoji as she held up a bandaged finger.

“Thank you to all who helped my baby,” the Emmy nominee added. “PS I’m not attaching a pic of the finger because there was literally burger popping out all over and it as pretty gross.”

Her Serious Moonlight costar Justin Long commented on the Instagram upload, writing, “Aw pal — so sorry for her! Also thanks for not including a pic of the finger because I def would’ve looked.”

The Michigan native, who shares daughters Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 4, with her husband, Dax Shepard, came close to an emergency room visit in June when her youngest “shoved a jewel up her nose.”

Bell explained on her Instagram Story at the time, “On the way she snorted it out and we re-routed and went to @nbcthegoodplace #FYC panel instead.”

She and the “Armchair Expert” podcast host, 44, who wed in 2013, told Us Weekly exclusively in December 2018 how they teach Delta and Lincoln healthy communication skills.

“You know, generally, kids see their parents get in a fight and then parents sort it out in a bedroom and then later they’re fine, so the kid never learns, how do you de-escalate? How do you apologize?” the actor explained to Us at the time. “So we try, as often as possible, to do that in front of them. If we fought in front of them, we want to also make up in front of them.”

