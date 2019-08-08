Oh, baby! Krysten Ritter gave birth, welcoming her first child with her boyfriend, Adam Granduciel, on July 29, TMZ reports.

The Jessica Jones alum, 37, named her baby boy Bruce and gave him two middle names, Julian Knight, according to the birth certificate obtained by the outlet.

This news comes six months after the actress revealed that she and the War on Drugs singer, 40, were expecting a little one by arriving to the Oscars red carpet with a baby bump. She showed off her budding belly in a red lace gown while posing for pics with Granduciel.

“Surprise! #Oscars,” she captioned Instagram photos from the event.

The actress shared another baby bump shot in March with a mirror selfie. That same month, she cradled her stomach in a black and white one-piece bathing suit while on a baby moon with her boyfriend.

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2014 that Ritter was dating Granduciel. “It started with her being a fan of the band,” an insider told Us at the time. “Then somehow she got in touch with him and went to some shows.”

The Gilmore Girls alum showcased their love on Instagram for his birthday in February. “Happy bday to the coolest dude I know,” she wrote with a selfie. “Love you, man.”

She also gushed about her three-season Netflix show that same month after news of its cancellation.

“Taken a few weeks back at the table read for our SERIES FINALE. I love these people to the moon and back,” Ritter captioned a few photos. “It has been a dream to play Jessica alongside my amazing cast and the best crew in the business for these past 5 years. I am so grateful for every second of it. We have THE BEST fans. You guys mean the world to me and I appreciate you beyond words.”

The Pennsylvania native added: “The final season of #JessicaJones is coming later this year and I am proud of how we complete JJ’s journey. I can’t wait for you all to see it. Stay tuned and more to come.”

