Baby coming home outfits are a big deal for first-time parents. And Kylie Jenner is no exception. The makeup mogul, 20, chose an ensemble rich with meaning for her daughter Stormi, who was born on February 6. It was the same nightgown the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore when she left the labor and delivery unit back in August 1997.

Kris Jenner shared an old picture of Kylie dressed in a pink and white gown, matching bonnet and blanket when she appeared on OBJECTified on Sunday, July 15.

“I gave all of her baby stuff to her when she got pregnant with Stormi,” the businesswoman, 62, explained to Harvey Levin. “And Stormi wore it home from the hospital.”

Kylie revealed in an interview with GQ that her boyfriend, Travis Scott, broke down in tears when Stormi was born. The 26-year-old rapper, who shares the August cover of the magazine with his girlfriend, admitted: “It was crazy. I was there through the hell . . . the epidural and s—t. Crazy.”

Earlier this month, the Kylie Cosmetics Founder took questions from fans on YouTube and called Stormi her “twin,” but admitted the infant is starting to look “a lot more like her dad.” More specifically, she appears to have inherited his mouth. “She has the most perfect lips in the entire world,” gushed Kylie at the time. “She didn’t get those from me. I think her dad has those!”

The couple began dating in April 2017 after meeting at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. She quickly decided to tour with the Scott, but, likely, her mom wasn’t worried. As Kylie explained to GQ: “She knows I beat to my own drum. My whole family knows that I do whatever I’m going to do.”

