It took Kylie Jenner a year to land on the name Aire for her son because of postpartum depression.

“It hit me differently both times. Probably with my son it was major baby blues, so I was just so emotional over things that I probably wouldn’t be that emotional about [typically],” Jenner, 27, told British Vogue in an interview published on Tuesday, August 13. “On the phone with my mom all day hysterically crying, saying, ‘I can’t figure out his name.’”

Jenner, who welcomed daughter Stormi in 2018 and son Aire in 2022 with ex Travis Scott, went on to explain how devastating it was that she couldn’t decide on a moniker for her son.

“When I met him, he was just the most beautiful thing to me and I couldn’t believe just how perfect he was. I felt like such a failure that I couldn’t name him,” she shared with the outlet. “He deserved so much more than that. It just really triggered me.”

The Khy founder noted that Aire’s name was Knight “for a long time” — and Stormi still teases her about it.

“My daughter, still to this day, is like, ‘Do you remember when Aire’s name was Knight?’ And I’m like, ‘No.’ And she’s like, ‘That was so funny, Mom. I like Knight better,’” she explained. “And I’m like, ‘You know what, we are not doing this again.’”

Jenner has previously been open about her experience with postpartum depression after both of her kids’ births.

“It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy,” she wrote in an Instagram Story in March 2022, one month after Aire’s birth. “I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either.”

While Jenner has really struggled in the past with both of her pregnancies, she noted that motherhood is “everything to her.”

“No matter what I’m going through or what I look like or what the internet writes about me that day, I come home and my kids just love me unconditionally,” she gushed to British Vogue on Tuesday. “They’re just obsessed with me and that’s taught me to walk through life a little easier.”

She added that one of the “tricky” parts is trying to figure “out the balance of growing up with your kids.”

“I have to remind my friends who don’t have kids all the time, who are like: ‘Let’s do this in the morning!’ that I have children,” she explained to the outlet. “I don’t think we realize how selfish we are as human beings until we have children. But, you know, that is also the biggest pro.”