Big Girl! Stormi Shows Off Talking Skills in Video With Travis Scott





Growing up! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s 17-month-old daughter, Stormi, can talk — and she proved it in an adorable new video.

“All done,” the rapper, 28, said in the Tuesday, July 16, clip. The toddler repeated the phrase, and when he said, “hi,” and, “bye,” she mimicked those as well.

“Only love,” the Grammy nominee captioned the father-daughter video. “Us vs The globe.”

The little one has been showing off her skills since November 2018 when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 21, filmed Stormi holding a Kyle Cosmetics product. While the reality star kept slowly repeating the name of her makeup brand in the hopes that Stormi would say it, she simply babbled and loudly yelled, “Dada!” and giggled.

“Trying to teach her some new words,” the reality star captioned the video. Her boyfriend commented, “Da Da. I’m OTW back momma.”

Jenner and the “Sicko Mode” rapper welcomed their daughter in February 2018. Eight months later, the makeup mogul opened up about Stormi’s strong bond with her dad.

“They have this crazy connection,” the E! personality admitted on a Snapchat live post at the time. “She’s definitely a daddy’s girl. It is cute to watch. When Dad’s around, I’m not even there, it’s like she doesn’t even see me, but it’s cool, whatever.”

When the little one celebrated her 1st birthday in February, Scott gushed about his girl on social media. ““ITS [sic] MY QUEEN, MY HEART, MY AIR, MY EVERYTHING,” he captioned a spread of Instagram photos. “STORMI’S BIRTHDAY TODAY. I LOVE U SO MUCH BABY. U THE SMARTEST AND LOVING BABY EVER. UR SPIRT KEEPS ME GOING EVERY DAY ME AND UR MOMMY LOVE U AND CANT WAIT TO SHARE MORE BEAUTIFUL DAYS WITH U. HAPPY BDAYY STORMIII LETS [sic] RAGE.”

