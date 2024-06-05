Dave Haywood gave his band, Lady A, a shout-out while announcing that his wife, Kelli Cashiola Haywood, is pregnant with their third child.

“I’ve always been a big fan of trios!” Haywood, 41, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, June 5. “Baby Boy Haywood coming in July. 💙👶🏻.”

The musician shared a black-and-white family photo of his two children hugging their mom’s baby belly. Both Haywood and his partner looked down lovingly at their growing family in the snap.

Haywood’s bandmate Charles Kelley was among the celebrity well-wishers, writing in the comments, “Hard secret to keep. Now I can shout it out 🔥🙌.”

Lady A’s lead singer, Hillary Scott, gushed about the pregnancy reveal via her Instagram Story on Wednesday. “CUE ALLLLL THE HAPPY TEARS!” she wrote, sharing the sweet photo with her followers.

Both Charles’ wife, Cassie Kelley, and Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild celebrated the news by commenting with five heart emojis. Cassie also reposted the announcement via her Instagram Story, writing, “So so happy for the Haywood’s and can’t wait for this little angel’s arrival!”

Us Weekly confirmed in April 2012 that Haywood married his longtime love after getting engaged in December 2011. The couple became parents in September 2014 after welcoming son Cash Van.

While some fans thought Cash was named after music legends Johnny Cash and Van Morrison, his rep told Us at the time, “Cash is taken from Kelli’s maiden name Cashiola and Van is Dave’s father’s name.”

The Haywoods expanded their brood again in December 2017 with the birth of their daughter, Lillie Renee.

“We’d like to welcome our beautiful Christmas gift Lillie Renee Haywood,” the guitarist wrote via Instagram at the time. “She is named after both of her grandmothers. Kelli and Lillie are happy and healthy, and Cash is already a great big brother. God is good!”

When Haywood’s third baby is born, he will join the already very big Lady A family. In addition to Haywood’s two children, Scott and her husband, Chris Tyrrell, share daughter Eisele, 10, and twin girls Betsy and Emory, 6. Charles and Cassie, meanwhile, are the parents of 8-year-old son Ward.

Lady A, which was formerly called Lady Antebellum, formed in 2006. The band took a pause from touring in summer 2022 to support Charles’ sobriety.

The group announced via social media in August 2022 that they were postponing several dates. ”We are a band, but more importantly … we’re family,” they wrote. “We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety.”

The trio added: “So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience.”

Lady A returned to the stage in 2023 with the Request a Line Tour. Their next show is in Nashville on Friday, June 7.