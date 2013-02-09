Quality mother-daughter time in the city! Victoria's Secret model Lily Aldridge shed her makeup and picked up her tiny tot Dixie Pearl for a trip to a museum in New York City on Thursday, Feb. 7.

The hot mama stayed warm in a white cable-knit turtleneck, jeans and booties, while 7-month-old Dixie Pearl snuggled up with mom in fashionable pinstriped pants.

PHOTOS: Love lives of supermodels

Aldridge, 27, and her husband, Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill, welcomed their bundle of joy in Nashville on June 21 of last year, and have been savoring the joys of parenthood ever since, with Aldridge often sharing some intimate moments on her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

"Sweet feet," she posted a snap of her little daughter's feet on Twitter on July 16, adding that "we are so in love with our darlin' Dixie Pearl."

PHOTOS: Sexy supermodel moms

"They are so happy," a source told Us Weekly of the new parents at the time. "The baby is adorable and healthy. . . Caleb seems to really be enjoying fatherhood."

And the couple is making sure to keep things fun just for them as well! Aldridge threw Followill, 31, a surprise birthday party just last month, on Jan. 12.

PHOTOS: Rockstar romances

"Caleb was extremely surprised about the gathering," a source told Us. "He loved it!"

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!