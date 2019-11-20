



Closing a chapter! Linda Perry and Sara Gilbert aren’t planning to add any more babies to their brood after welcoming Rhodes, now 4, in 2015.

“Sara can’t have any more kids,” the singer, 54, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Equality Now Make Equality Reality Gala on Tuesday, November 19. “That part’s done. We barely squeaked out this one.”

The Massachusetts native, who is also stepparent to Levi, 15, and Sawyer, 12, who Gilbert, 44, welcomed with her ex Ali Adler, plans to focus on mentoring instead. “I love kids,” the Grammy nominee explained. “I’m always doing panels. I’m always trying to teach kids. My artist friends are always bringing their 13 year olds to my studio, like, ‘OK! Do your thing!’ So it’s fun. There are always kids. There’s always somebody that needs you.”

But as the holidays approach, Perry’s own kids need her as she executes her favorite traditions, which her little ones “love.” The “What’s Up?” singer explained, “Before me, Sarah did nothing. There was no Valentine’s Day, there was no Halloween, there was no Christmas, there was jack s–t in that family before I showed up! I introduced the kids to Halloween, Christmas — it’s a Jewish family but I brought Christmas in. … I’m basically pushing my traditions.”

When it comes to explaining Santa Claus to her youngest, Perry keeps Saint Nick’s participation to a minimum. “We tell him, ‘This guy, Santa, brings one present for you,’” the 4 Non Blondes frontwoman told Us. “‘But all the other presents are from the people that love you. From your brother and sister, from your Mom, from your family, but Santa brings only one of those presents.’ That way, you know, it’s not telling him that there’s this guy that brings presents and we don’t have anything to do with it.”

She and the Talk cohost started dating in 2011. The pair got engaged in 2013 and tied the knot the following year in Malibu.

