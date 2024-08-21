Dancer Lindsay Arnold hopes to expand her family in the future, but she isn’t quite ready yet.

“As far as life and updates with me, fun fact, I took a pregnancy test yesterday because I thought I was pregnant,” Arnold, 30, said in a Tuesday, August 20, TikTok video.

The Dancing With the Stars alum noted that there’s “no reason” she should be pregnant considering she has an IUD and she and her husband, Sam Cusick, are “not trying.”

“I was super nauseous for three days in a row. My period has been so weird and all over the place,” she explained. “I thought I was [pregnant], but I wasn’t. So that was a kind of a little rush of like, ‘OK, OK, not pregnant.’ So there’s that.”

Arnold, the mother of Sage, 3, and June, 15 months, noted that she has been “starting to get asked a lot more frequently” when she and Cusick are going to expand their family.

“June is now at the age where it wouldn’t be that crazy for me to get pregnant right now,” Arnold said. “But we definitely aren’t quite ready yet.”

Arnold added that she likes the age gap between her daughters, which is “exactly two and a half years.” Arnold noted that she doesn’t want to have kids “any closer than that.”

“So that would mean us starting to try maybe [at the] end of the year, like December [or] January,” Arnold said. “Only thing that’s so hard is it took me like 11 months to get pregnant with June. Part of me is like, ‘Do we start trying incase it takes a long time?’ But then I’m like, I feel like when you do that then you get pregnant on the first try.”

Arnold noted that she and Cusick are going “to wait until we are fully ready.” She added, “If it takes some time, then that’s just how things were supposed to play out.”

While she might not be prepared to add a third into the mix quite yet, Arnold explained that she’s been having “gut feelings” that she and Cusick are “definitely missing a child in our family.”

“I can’t even tell you how many times I go to leave the house and go, ‘Oh we forgot,’ and feel like I forgot a child,” she said. “Or when I look at a family photo, I’m like, ‘Wait, where?’ And then I realize I’m like, ‘No, that’s all of our kids.’”

While Arnold wants “one more” child, she’s not sure if the family will expand further than that. “We’ll see how we’re feeling after that,” she teased.