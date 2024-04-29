Lindsay Price and Curtis Stone may have dominated the acting and culinary worlds, but their eldest son is ready to take over the music industry.

Price, 47, was a proud mom supporting her son Hudson, 12, at the P.S. Arts 2024 Express Yourself event at Fox Studios in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 28. “I’m just the groupie roadie of this event,” the actress exclusively told Us Weekly on the red carpet with Hudson. “My son is in a band, and they are called The Rookie 5.”

Price, who also shares son Emerson, 9, with Stone, 48, told Us that Hudson began playing guitar during the COVID-19 pandemic “as a way to express himself.” She added: “So, here we are, wholeheartedly, because we know what music does for a kid. His life has changed because of it. … We’re not a super, like, iPad kind of family, and what he’s accomplished through the arts and having that avenue to express himself, every kid in America deserves to have that opportunity.”

Hudson and his band took the stage at Sunday’s event, which helped raise money for kids’ arts education programs. Lindsay shared a clip of the group’s performance of “The Middle” by Jimmy Eat World, via her Instagram Story, during which Hudson rocked an impressive guitar solo.

Related: Celebrity Kids Following in Their Parents' Musical Footsteps Tons of celebrity kids have followed in their musical parents’ footsteps over the years, starting pop careers of their own — and racking up awards in the process. Miley Cyrus, whose dad Billy Ray Cyrus is a country superstar, is one of the most notable examples of a famous kid following her parents into showbiz. […]

Hudson’s musical talents are something Price has been super supportive of over the years. “One of my favorite Mother’s Days, I should say, is he learned ‘Chasing Cars’ by Snow Patrol and came into my room when I woke up in the morning, breakfast in bed, and then acoustically played and sang that song,” she recalled. “And that was like, ‘Alright, that’s it. We’re going to put everything into this music thing for you.’”

Having his mom as one of his biggest fans is something Hudson told Us he thinks is “awesome.” When asked by his mother how “embarrassing” she is “on a scale of one to 10,” he replied, “Not that bad, actually.”

Absent from the event was Stone, who Price said was busy filming his show Crime Scene Kitchen in Toronto. She told Us, “It’s been a minute” since she and the professional chef had a proper date night, though their last one occurred when she and their boys traveled to Canada to give him a visit.

“It was the first time we said, ‘You guys stay up in the room. Here’s our phone, call us if you need anything.’ And so, our date was literally, like, a lobby, bar, drink,” she shared. “And that was kind of nice. I look forward to when he comes home tonight. We’ll do something fun.”

Related: 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Stars and Their Families The stars of Beverly Hills, 90210 had their share of drama on the ’90s series, and after the series finale in 2000, the cast graduated from gossiping and backstabbing on screen to changing diapers and packing lunches in their roles as parents. Now, of course, many of the cast members are back in the spotlight […]

While Stone missed Hudson and his band’s Sunday gig, he showed his support for the group via his Instagram Story. “Hudson and his band @wearetherookie5 doing good with @ps_arts 👏,” he captioned a video of the group posing on the red carpet, as well as reposted a clip of the band performance of “You Only Live Once” by The Strokes.

With reporting by Kevin Zelman