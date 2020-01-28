Making it work! Lisa Loeb manages to maintain a successful singing career while raising her two kids — Lyla, 10, and Emet, 7.

“My husband’s great, and we rely on using the iCalendar to schedule each other,” the “Stay” crooner, 51, told Us Weekly exclusively of Roey Hershkovitz at the Zombies 2 premiere on Saturday, January 25. “Most of all, we always try and prioritize family time as much as we can.”

The actress and Hershkovitz, 41, welcomed Lyla and Emet in 2009 and 2012, respectively, and the little ones are now “getting to know” their mom’s music. The Maryland native explained to Us: “They have heard my kids’ music and they have even done a tiny bit of singing and appearing in my music videos. I have a new record coming out [February 28] called A Simple Trick to Happiness and they know that album inside out because I’ve been working on it for the last year. They’ve heard all my songwriting and the mixes and we have to listen in the car to make sure the song order is good, so they actually know that music very well.”

In 2013, the musician opened up to Parents magazine about why she and the music booker are raising their children in a musical household.

“I’ve seen how incorporating music into daily lives makes people feel happy,” Loeb told the outlet at the time. “Plus, it encourages them to enjoy life and move. Whenever we get into tantrum areas such as transitioning from one activity to the next, a song about how much fun it is to brush teeth or take a bath can distract my daughter and help her move forward.”

The Grammy winner leaves Lyla and Emet at home with their grandparents or a nanny while she’s on tour to “keep them in their regular routines.” Loeb added, “With my daughter, I see how independent she has become and I feel it’s because she has been able to have all of these wonderful experiences with other people. When I take her to the park, I’m amazed at all of the cool stuff she has learned and can do on her own. I really believe that confidence comes from her having the ability to do things with other people who she loves and trusts.”

