In her new book, it’s revealed Lisa Marie Presley regretted having an abortion during her relationship with Danny Keough.

“I’d never gotten pregnant with any other person, which is fascinating because I’d been equally as sloppy, not using birth control or whatever,” Presley wrote in her memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, published posthumously on Tuesday, October 8. “With Danny it happened the first time, and then it happened again when we got back together.”

Presley recalled not knowing about her first pregnancy for four months. After “horrible pains” she went to the hospital — and they thought it was her appendix.

“They had rushed me into surgery,” she wrote. “When I came around, they told me I’d had an ectopic pregnancy.”

The second time she found out she was expecting, Presley and Keough “didn’t know what to do” so she had an abortion.

“It was the stupidest thing I’ve ever done in my whole life. I was devastated,” Presley recalled. “I did it and we both cried. We were both destroyed and not long after that we fell apart and broke up. I couldn’t live with myself.”

They later reconciled after Keough went to play in the band on a cruise ship.

“I planned and I plotted and I schemed,” Presley wrote, explaining that she knew “exactly” when she was ovulating and went to visit Keough. “I remember getting back on the ship hoping I’d f—ing done it.”

Presley admitted she “didn’t really mean” to trap Keough — but did. They got married in 1988 and their daughter, Riley Keough, was born in May of the following year. (Presley and Danny got divorced in 1994.)

“She absolutely meant to trap my dad,” Riley, 35, wrote in her portion of the memoir. (Riley finished From Here to the Great Unknown following Presley’s death at age 54 in January 2023.)

Both Presley and Riley wrote about how there were “multiple attempts” from her mother, Priscilla Presley, to stop Danny from being in the picture. “It felt like me and Danny against everybody,” Presley recalled.

Once she gave birth, Presley realized how much she “loved” motherhood. She wanted a second child, so they got pregnant again. The late Benjamin Keough was born in October 1992.

Benjamin died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27 in Presley’s Calabasas home. Riley recalled the day of her brother’s death, and having to tell both her parents, in the memoir. (Lisa Marie is also the mother to twins Harper and Finley, 16, whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.)

“Ben was such an angel that, to everyone, it felt wrong that he had died,” she wrote, in part. “Like a mistake had been made.”

From Here to the Great Unknown is out now.